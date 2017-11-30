Friday's TV highlights: 'Blindspot' on NBC

SERIES

MacGyver Mac and Jack (Lucas Till, George Eads) and the team follow mercenaries who are transporting stolen lethal nerve gas in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Blindspot While Jane (Jaimie Alexander) struggles with a secret from her past, director (guest star Mary Stuart Masterson) sends the team on an urgent mission to prevent an international crisis. Sullivan Stapleton, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza and Luke Mitchell also star. 8 p.m. NBC

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Coulson (Clark Gregg) and his team are stranded on a mysterious ship in outer space in the two-hour season premiere. Iain De Caestecker, Ming-Na Wen and Chloe Bennet also star. 8 p.m. ABC

Hell’s Kitchen The contestants must use exotic meats (such as boar, elk and venison) and have to use spears in gathering the ingredients for side dishes. John Rzeznik of music’s Goo Goo Dolls is a guest for the dinner service in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Hawaii Five-0 McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) investigates a pilot’s death in a plane crash during an air-race by posing as an aviator. Ricardo Chavira guest stars. Scott Caan, Chi McBride and Meaghan Rath also star. 9 p.m. CBS

The Exorcist The exorcism is underway, but the sinister spirit is determined to use every wile against Marcus and Tomas (Ben Daniels, Alfonso Herrera). 9 p.m. Fox

Z Nation Doc (Russell Hodgkinson) and his band run into a pair of weapons dealers (guest stars Mark Carr and Doug Dawson) when they take shelter in a barber shop that also is filled with characters that are mysterious and perhaps even murderous. Kellita Smith and Nat Zang also star. 9 p.m. Syfy

Blue Bloods When Danny and Baez (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) work with a task force to bring down a drug-dealing operation, Baez ends up being subjected to a potentially lethal overdose. David Zayas (“Dexter”) guest stars. 10 p.m. CBS

Superstition The malignant entity known as the Dredge returns, this time the spirit is inhabiting the body of a medical professional (David E. Collier), who’s also an old flame of May (Demetria McKinney). Brad James and Morgana Van Peebles also star in the first of a new two-part story.10 p.m. Syfy

SPECIALS

Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer A youngster has his suspicions about why his grandmother is missing on Christmas Eve in this annual animated special. 8 p.m. KTLA

Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic Featured magicians in this new special include Jarret and Raja, Jonathan Pendragon, Ed Alonzo, Jibrizy, Les Arnold, Murray SawChuck, Farrell Dillon, Tommy Wind, Titou, Naathan Phan, Greg Gleason and Christmas Choir. 9 p.m. KTLA

MOVIES

The Belko Experiment John Gallagher Jr. (“The Newsroom”) heads the ensemble cast of this modestly budgeted 2017 horror thriller about co-workers at a remote industrial facility in Colombia, who become inexplicably trapped in their building one day, and a voice over the intercom begins orders them to kill colleagues or face execution themselves. Tony Goldwyn, John C. McGinley and Michael Rooker also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today “The Crown” set visit; Rossen Reports. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Charlize Theron (Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project); Mark Hamill. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Vince Ferragamo and Vince Slater; Ming-Na Wen (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”); Chris Wallace: political commentator(N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Danielle Bradbery. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Terrence Howard (“Empire”); Kumail Nanjiani. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Taye Diggs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Sexual-harassment victims take a stand while the accused see their careers crumbling. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Surprises for hometown heroes; a nurse devotes her time to California wildfire victims. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Rachael Ray David Muir (“World News Tonight”). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A runaway teenager faces her mother for the first time in more than a month. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Octavia Spencer (“The Shape of Water”); Dave Franco; Ed Sheeran performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Melissa Rivers (“Joan Rivers Confidential”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Washington Week First episode: Battles over taxes inside the Republican Party; partisan battles over the budget: Shawna Thomas, Vice News; Erica Werner, the Washington Post; Jonathan Swan, Axios. Second episode: Sexual harassment and abuse complaints on Capitol Hill: Michael Scherer, Time; Shawna Thomas; Erica Werner, the Associated Press; Jonathan Swan (N) 7 and 7:30 p.m. KOCE