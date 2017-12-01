Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady' on HBO

SERIES

Cajun Aces Married chefs Sam and Cody Carroll develop and introduce new dishes at their restaurant in the two-episode premiere of this unscripted series. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Food Network

Saturday Night Live Saoirse Ronan (“Lady Bird”) hosts, and U2 is the musical guest. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency As their enemies converge from all sides, Dirk (Samuel Barnett) has to shake off his insecurity and take charge to save bickering Todd and Amanda (Elijah Wood, Hannah Marks) from certain death. Christopher Russell, Fiona Dourif, Alan Tudyk and Dustin Milligan also star. 9 p.m. BBC America

The Graham Norton Show Mel Gibson, Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Lithgow and Shirley Ballas are guests in this new episode, and Kesha performs. 10 p.m. BBC America

SPECIALS

Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady The comic and writer, best known for her work as a correspondent on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” gets her first stand-up special, taped at the Skirball Cultural Center. 9 p.m. HBO

The Ugly Christmas Sweater A woman hopes to make a good impression with her new boss and the cute guy in her cubicle but has to wear an ugly Christmas sweater that she got from her eccentric grandmother in this new holiday short. 10:02 p.m. Lifetime

MOVIES

Christmas in Evergreen Based on an art collection by Hallmark Cards illustrator Geoff Greenleaf, this new holiday fantasy stars Ashley Williams as a veterinarian whose Christmas plans are disrupted by a handsome traveler (Teddy Sears) whose little girl (Jaeda Lily Miller) makes a wish on a magic snow globe that summons a heavy snowstorm, shutting down all travel out of a picturesque Vermont town. Holly Robinson Peete and Barbara Niven also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Four Christmases and a Wedding An event planner (Arielle Kebbel, “Midnight, Texas”) who has given up on finding love, gets a surprise while running her small town’s Christmas festival. Corey Sevier and Markie Post also star in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper The Russia investigation; tax reform: Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.). Taxes: Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). Panel: Former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Mich.). Former Gov. Jennifer Granholm (D-Mich.); former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.); Karine Jean-Pierre, MoveOn.org. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning A World War II sailor; Carmen de Lavallade; Ashley Graham; Warren Buffett; word of the year. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace National Security Advisor General H.R. McMaster; Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.). Former Sec. of State George Shultz. Panel 1: Karl Rove; Jennifer Griffin; Jason Chaffetz; Juan Williams. Panel 2: Michele Flournoy; Jack Keane. From the Reagan National Defense Forum (RNDF) in Simi Valley. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 7 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS The Russia investigation; North Korea and President Trump; issues at the State Department; the U.S. Embassy in Israel: Ian Bremmer; Julia Ioffe, the Atlantic. How to really fix America’s taxes: AuthorT.R. Reid (“A Fine Mess: A Global Quest for a Simpler, Fairer, and More Efficient Tax System”). Iran: Thomas Erdbrink, the New York Times. Feeling like an outsider in Trump’s America: Author Max Boot (“The Road Not Taken”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.); Sen. Angus King (I-Maine). White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney. Panel: Ron Brownstein; the Atlantic; Ezra Klein, Vox.Com;Julie Pace, the Associated Press; Ramesh Ponnuru, National Review. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). Authors Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie (“Let Trump Be Trump”). Panel: Eddie S. Glaude, Jr.; Doris Kearns Goodwin; Mike Murphy; Danielle Pletka. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC