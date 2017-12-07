Friday's TV highlights: The CW's 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' on KTLA

SERIES

MacGyver After 32 college students become stranded on a research ship in the Arctic Ocean, with no heat and fires breaking out on the vessel, Mac (Lucas Till) tries to provide survival tips to the group via a video chat. Elsewhere, Jack (George Eads) kidnaps Elwood (guest star Billy Baldwin), hoping to find out what his next scam will be. 8 p.m. CBS

Blindspot The team goes undercover on a movie set to stop a terrorist plot. Jaimie Alexander and Sullivan Stapleton star, and Mary Stuart Masterson, Ennis Esmer and Tori Anderson continue their guest roles. 8 p.m. NBC

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) continues to recover as best she can while Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin) tries to reconcile her present and her past. Scott Michael Foster, Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell, David Hull, Vincent Rodriguez III and Gabrielle Ruiz also star in this new episode of the musical comedy. 8 p.m. KTLA

Hell's Kitchen The contestants compete in a special challenge involving sea food. Michael Cimarusti, a chef who specializes in fish dishes, is the guest judge, and enjoying the dinner service are Cheryl Burke ( “Dancing With the Stars”) and Dan Bucatinsky (“Scandal”). Gordon Ramsay is the host. 8 p.m. Fox

Hawaii Five-0 McGarrett, Danny, Tani and Junior (Alex O’Loughlin, Scott Caan, Meaghan Rath and Beulah Koale) are exposed to a deadly biological weapon and the rest of the team has eight hours to find an antidote in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Jane the Virgin A book tour becomes a bit too crowded for Jane (Gina Rodriguez) as both Xo and Alba (Andrea Navedo, Ivonne Coll) tag along. Rafael and Rogelio (Justin Baldoni, Jaime Camil) have mixed results when taking care of Mateo in Jane’s absence. 9 p.m. KTLA

The Exorcist Tomas (Alfonso Herrera) is in a desperate battle with the demon to save Andy (John Cho) and that puts the entire island, including the children of the foster home, in danger. Ben Daniels and Li Jun Li also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

Z Nation Warren (Kellita Smith) takes a leap of faith when her recurring dream leads her and the group back to Mercy Labs, where she must perform a dangerous task with absolutely no idea why. Russell Hodgkinson and Nat Zang also star. 9 p.m. Syfy

Blue Bloods After a man (guest star Spencer House) saves a hostage, Jamie and Eddie (Will Estes, Vanessa Ray) ask Erin (Bridget Moynahan) to dismiss old changes against the rescuer. The probe of a cat-theft ring leads Danny and Baez (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) to a familiar face (guest star Nick Cordero). Tom Selleck and Abigail Hawk also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Finding Escobar’s Millions Doug and Ben are directed to a hiding spot in the hills above Gacha's hometown in the season finale of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. Discovery

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Hadi Partovi, Code.org. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Zac Efron; Ed Sheeran performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Luke Bryan performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Bow Wow (“Growing Up Hip-Hop”); Vince Ferragamo and Jackie Slater; Chris Wallace; Sheryl Lee Ralph. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Madonna; 98 Degrees performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Ginger Zee. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Morgan Freeman; Reba; Monica Berg. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show DIY failures, including kitchen disasters and health and beauty bungles; comfort foods. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Women with long nails; how to make nails grow longer; nail cleanliness; bad breath; better sleep. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Padma Lakshmi; Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak; Miranda Cosgrove; Ben Bailey (“Cash Cab”). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil An 18-year-old vanishes without a trace. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Gwen Stefani performs; Sebastian Stan. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Adrienne and Israel Houghton perform. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Washington Week Fallout from accusations of sexual misconduct in the House and Senate; Republican support of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore; President Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital; special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation: Peter Baker, the New York Times; Andrea Mitchell, NBC; Yamiche Alcindor, the New York Times; Philip Rucker, the Washington Post. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Hugh Jackman; Luke Bryan performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mark Hamill. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Tavis Smiley Jamie Merisotis, Lumina Foundation; Brandon Busteed. (N) midnight KOCE