Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Saturday Night Live' on NBC

SERIES
The Toy Box The finalists from each episode return, and the young judges decide who wins the $100,000 prize in the season finale of the unscripted series. 10 a.m. ABC
Saturday Night Live James Franco (“The Disaster Artist”) hosts, with musical guest SZA. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency The Mage (John Hannah) puts his endgame into play as Wendimooor falls into chaos, forcing Dirk’s (Samuel Barnett) band of heroes to confront the villains who have been shadowing and harassing them. Todd and Amanda (Elijah Wood, Hannah Marks) set aside their differences to help. Jade Eshete and Tyler Labine 9 p.m. BBC America
The Graham Norton Show Musicians Elton John and Robbie Williams are joined by actors Carey Mulligan and Stephen Fry in this new episode. Pink performs. 10 p.m. BBC America
SPECIALS
Heisman Trophy Presentation This year’s finalists include last year’s winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville, Stanford running back Bryce Love and this year’s favorite Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield. Chris Fowler hosts. 5 p.m. ESPN
Animated holiday fare The beloved “Animagic” tale “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” on a double bill with “A Holly Jolly Christmas” 8 p.m. CBS. That’s followed at 9 by “Frosty the Snowman,” narrated by Jimmy Durant, and at 9:30 John Goodman and Jonathan Winters provide the voices in “Frosty Returns.” 9:30 p.m. CBS
The Christmas Trap A couple on the brink of divorce get trapped together in an elevator on Christmas Eve in this new holiday short. 10:02 p.m. Lifetime
MOVIES
Mary Poppins Julie Andrews received an Oscar for her portrayal of the practically perfect nanny who arrives at the doorstep of the Banks household in this 1964 Disney musical. Dick Van Dyke, David Tomlinson, Glynis Johns and Ed Wynn also star. (“Mary Poppins Returns,” starring Emily Blunt, will be released next year.) 8 p.m. ABC
The Christmas Cottage A designer (Merritt Patterson) is maid of honor in her friend Ava’s (Brittney Wilson) wedding and is partnered with an old flame (Steve Lund) in decorating the honeymoon cottage in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Logan Set in 2029, this 2017 installment in the “X-Men” film series finds Hugh Jackman returning to his role as Wolverine, a little older and more world-weary, protecting his biological daughter (Dafne Keen), and his old friend and former mentor Professor X (Patrick Stewart), who is seriously ill. Richard E. Grant, Boyd Holbrook and Stephen Merchant also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Christmas in Mississippi Returning home to Gulfport, Miss., for a holiday festival, a photographer (Jana Kramer) has second thoughts when she discovers her former high school sweetheart (Wes Brown) is running the celebration. Faith Ford, Barry Bostwick and Richard Karn also star in this Christmas romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Topics: Jerusalem: U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley. Alabama special election: Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.). Russia investigation: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Panel: Amanda Carpente; Bakari Sellers; Nina Turner; Marc Lotter. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning A rehab program for airline pilots; Judd Apatow; Logic; a Michelangelo drawings exhibit. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Nikki Haley, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-Va.); Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.). Ben Shapiro, The Daily Wire. Panel: Newt Gingrich; Rachael Bade, Politico; Michael Needham; Charles Lane. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 7 and 11 p.m. FNC
Fareed Zakaria GPS Jerusalem: Hanan Ashrawi, Palestinian National Council; Dore Gold; Richard Haass,Council on Foreign Relations. Trump’s Jerusalem announcement; North Korea’s nuclear ambitions; the U.S. and U.N.: U.N. Secretary General António Guterres. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Nikki Haley, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.). Foreign policy: Michael O'Hanlon; Kori Schake. Panel: Molly Ball, Time; Margaret Brennan; Lanhee Chen; Ed O'Keefe. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.). Panel: Cornell Belcher; David Brooks, the New York Times; Hallie Jackson; Peggy Noonan. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources Pro-Trump media personalities try to discredit Robert Mueller: Carl Bernstein; Elaina Plott; David Frum. Alabama special election; Roy Moore runs against the media; the Washington Post’s role in the campaign: Dale Jackson, WVNN, Huntsville, Alabama; Kyle Whitmire, Alabama Media Group. How Russia retaliates against U.S. news outlets: Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.). A milestone for “The Axe Files”: David Axelrod. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Sexual misconduct allegations; the resignations Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) and Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.); the Russia investigation: Co-authors David Bossie and Corey Lewandowski (“Let Trump Be Trump”); Mollie Hemingway; Jessica Tarlov; Mara Liasson; Brent Lang, Variety. (N) 8 a.m. and Midnight FNC
60 Minutes Russian political activist and presidential candidate Alexei Navalny; Donald Sutherland (“The Leisure Seeker”); Jerry Brown. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
