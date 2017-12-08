Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Saturday Night Live' on NBC

SERIES

The Toy Box The finalists from each episode return, and the young judges decide who wins the $100,000 prize in the season finale of the unscripted series. 10 a.m. ABC

Saturday Night Live James Franco (“The Disaster Artist”) hosts, with musical guest SZA. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency The Mage (John Hannah) puts his endgame into play as Wendimooor falls into chaos, forcing Dirk’s (Samuel Barnett) band of heroes to confront the villains who have been shadowing and harassing them. Todd and Amanda (Elijah Wood, Hannah Marks) set aside their differences to help. Jade Eshete and Tyler Labine 9 p.m. BBC America

The Graham Norton Show Musicians Elton John and Robbie Williams are joined by actors Carey Mulligan and Stephen Fry in this new episode. Pink performs. 10 p.m. BBC America

SPECIALS

Heisman Trophy Presentation This year’s finalists include last year’s winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville, Stanford running back Bryce Love and this year’s favorite Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield. Chris Fowler hosts. 5 p.m. ESPN

Animated holiday fare The beloved “Animagic” tale “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” on a double bill with “A Holly Jolly Christmas” 8 p.m. CBS. That’s followed at 9 by “Frosty the Snowman,” narrated by Jimmy Durant, and at 9:30 John Goodman and Jonathan Winters provide the voices in “Frosty Returns.” 9:30 p.m. CBS

The Christmas Trap A couple on the brink of divorce get trapped together in an elevator on Christmas Eve in this new holiday short. 10:02 p.m. Lifetime

MOVIES

Mary Poppins Julie Andrews received an Oscar for her portrayal of the practically perfect nanny who arrives at the doorstep of the Banks household in this 1964 Disney musical. Dick Van Dyke, David Tomlinson, Glynis Johns and Ed Wynn also star. (“Mary Poppins Returns,” starring Emily Blunt, will be released next year.) 8 p.m. ABC

The Christmas Cottage A designer (Merritt Patterson) is maid of honor in her friend Ava’s (Brittney Wilson) wedding and is partnered with an old flame (Steve Lund) in decorating the honeymoon cottage in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Logan Set in 2029, this 2017 installment in the “X-Men” film series finds Hugh Jackman returning to his role as Wolverine, a little older and more world-weary, protecting his biological daughter (Dafne Keen), and his old friend and former mentor Professor X (Patrick Stewart), who is seriously ill. Richard E. Grant, Boyd Holbrook and Stephen Merchant also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Christmas in Mississippi Returning home to Gulfport, Miss., for a holiday festival, a photographer (Jana Kramer) has second thoughts when she discovers her former high school sweetheart (Wes Brown) is running the celebration. Faith Ford, Barry Bostwick and Richard Karn also star in this Christmas romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Topics: Jerusalem: U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley. Alabama special election: Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.). Russia investigation: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Panel: Amanda Carpente; Bakari Sellers; Nina Turner; Marc Lotter. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning A rehab program for airline pilots; Judd Apatow; Logic; a Michelangelo drawings exhibit. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Nikki Haley, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-Va.); Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.). Ben Shapiro, The Daily Wire. Panel: Newt Gingrich; Rachael Bade, Politico; Michael Needham; Charles Lane. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 7 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS Jerusalem: Hanan Ashrawi, Palestinian National Council; Dore Gold; Richard Haass,Council on Foreign Relations. Trump’s Jerusalem announcement; North Korea’s nuclear ambitions; the U.S. and U.N.: U.N. Secretary General António Guterres. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Nikki Haley, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.). Foreign policy: Michael O'Hanlon; Kori Schake. Panel: Molly Ball, Time; Margaret Brennan; Lanhee Chen; Ed O'Keefe. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS