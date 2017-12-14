Friday's TV highlights: 'MacGyver' on CBS

SERIES
MacGyver The LAPD interrupts the team’s Christmas celebration to arrest Mac (Lucas Till) for terrorism when they find a body in a building that was destroyed by a bomb Mac built. 8 p.m. CBS
Blindspot The team runs a covert operation out of Jane and Weller’s (Jaimie Alexander, Sullivan Stapleton) apartment. Jessica Hecht, Mary Stuart Masterson, Trieste Kelly Dunn and David Morse guest star. 8 p.m. NBC
Hell's Kitchen Two charities are beneficiaries of the dinner service with the remaining cooks prepping five-course meals for guests, including David Koechner (“Superior Donuts”) and Mindy Sterling (“Austin Powers”). Gordon Ramsay is the host. 8 p.m. Fox
Hawaii Five-0 The “It’s a Wonderful Life” premise gets a twist as Danny (Scott Caan) is shot while quarantined in the hospital and, as he lies unconscious, imagines a future for everyone in the first of two new holiday episodes. Alex O’Loughlin, Meaghan Rath, Beulah Koale also star. 9 and 10 p.m. CBS
The Exorcist The ultimate showdown between good and evil fuels the second-season finale as one of the priests is hospitalized, while the other has other demons to fight. John Cho, Alfonso Herrera and Ben Daniels star. 9 p.m. Fox
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives In Los Angeles, Guy Fieri visits a late-night spot that serves breakfasts with a twist, like drunken French toast, in the first of two new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. Food Network
Z Nation Warren (Kellita Smith) and her band struggle to find a way to stop Zona from launching Operation Black Rainbow in the two-episode season finale. 9 and 10 p.m. Syfy
Lidia Celebrates America Chef Lidia Bastianich visits military veterans across the country to share their personal stories and some of their recipes in the premiere of this new season. 10 p.m. KOCE
SPECIALS
The 86th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade Dr. Mehmet Oz serves as Grand Marshal of this year’s edition of the colorful procession on Hollywood Boulevard. Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams are the principal hosts, with Elizabeth Stanton and Garrett Clayton serving as co-hosts. 8 p.m. KTLA
Christmas With the Mormon Tabernacle Choir Featuring Rolando Villazon In this newest edition of the annual broadcast, the singers are joined by the French-Mexican tenor, who has specialized in Mozart works in both opera stagings and concert performances. 9 p.m. KOCE
MOVIES
Within In this 2016 thriller, a widower (Michael Vartan) is looking forward to making a fresh start with his daughter (Erin Moriarty) and new wife (Nadine Velazquez) as they move into a seemingly perfect suburban neighborhood. Very quickly, however, the family discovers that something is terribly wrong. With JoBeth Williams and Blake Jenner. 8 p.m. Cinemax
It's a Wonderful Life Ruined by a miser (Lionel Barrymore) on Christmas Eve, a suicidal family man (James Stewart) sees life anew thanks to his guardian angel (Henry Travers) in director Frank Capra’s holiday favorite. Donna Reed, Thomas Mitchell and Ward Bond also star. 8 p.m. USA
Rush: Time Stand Still Paul Rudd narrates this 2016 documentary for which the rock band Rush granted filmmakers exclusive behind-the-scenes access during their final tour, which launched in May 2015, and finished in Los Angeles. Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart are interviewed. 9 p.m. Showtime
The Take After a drifter (Richard Madden) steals a handbag in Paris then ditches it and a bomb hidden inside it goes off, killing four people, he persuades a CIA agent (Idris Elba) that he had no part in the terror plot, and the two team up to battle a terrorist conspiracy in this 2016 U.S.-French action film. 10:30 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Bob Woodward; Greg Clark, Symantec. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Elizabeth Banks; Jessica Chastain. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Benicio del Toro. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Chris Wallace; director Joe Wright (“The Darkest Hour”); Vince Ferragamo and Jackie Slater. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Patti Labelle; the cast of “Pitch Perfect”; Ed Begley Jr. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Kate McKinnon (“Ferdinand”); Hailee Steinfeld (“Pitch Perfect 3”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Nick Jonas; Darlene Love performs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Gina Rodriguez; Hilary Duff. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Magnesium supplements; Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors A man who weighed 639 pounds returns to show his dramatic weight loss; faking beauty sleep. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Rachael Ray Revisiting Meghan Markle's guest appearance; Henry Winkler. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman spends her savings on her daughter’s drug rehabilitation; AnnaRose King (“Good Enough”). (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Hillary Clinton; Khalid performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week Tax bill; the Alabama Senate race and mid-term elections; the feud between President Trump and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.): Kristen Welker, NBC; Jeff Zeleny, CNN; Nancy Cordes, CBS; Shawna Thomas, VICE; Don Dailey, Alabama Public Television. (N) 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. KOCE
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Benicio Del Toro; Ruby Rose; Michael McDonald performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jodie Foster. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download: TV listings for the week of Dec. 10 - 16, 2017 in PDF format