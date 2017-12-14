Friday's TV highlights: 'MacGyver' on CBS

SERIES

MacGyver The LAPD interrupts the team’s Christmas celebration to arrest Mac (Lucas Till) for terrorism when they find a body in a building that was destroyed by a bomb Mac built. 8 p.m. CBS

Blindspot The team runs a covert operation out of Jane and Weller’s (Jaimie Alexander, Sullivan Stapleton) apartment. Jessica Hecht, Mary Stuart Masterson, Trieste Kelly Dunn and David Morse guest star. 8 p.m. NBC

Hell's Kitchen Two charities are beneficiaries of the dinner service with the remaining cooks prepping five-course meals for guests, including David Koechner (“Superior Donuts”) and Mindy Sterling (“Austin Powers”). Gordon Ramsay is the host. 8 p.m. Fox

Hawaii Five-0 The “It’s a Wonderful Life” premise gets a twist as Danny (Scott Caan) is shot while quarantined in the hospital and, as he lies unconscious, imagines a future for everyone in the first of two new holiday episodes. Alex O’Loughlin, Meaghan Rath, Beulah Koale also star. 9 and 10 p.m. CBS

The Exorcist The ultimate showdown between good and evil fuels the second-season finale as one of the priests is hospitalized, while the other has other demons to fight. John Cho, Alfonso Herrera and Ben Daniels star. 9 p.m. Fox

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives In Los Angeles, Guy Fieri visits a late-night spot that serves breakfasts with a twist, like drunken French toast, in the first of two new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. Food Network

Z Nation Warren (Kellita Smith) and her band struggle to find a way to stop Zona from launching Operation Black Rainbow in the two-episode season finale. 9 and 10 p.m. Syfy

Lidia Celebrates America Chef Lidia Bastianich visits military veterans across the country to share their personal stories and some of their recipes in the premiere of this new season. 10 p.m. KOCE

SPECIALS

The 86th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade Dr. Mehmet Oz serves as Grand Marshal of this year’s edition of the colorful procession on Hollywood Boulevard. Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams are the principal hosts, with Elizabeth Stanton and Garrett Clayton serving as co-hosts. 8 p.m. KTLA

Christmas With the Mormon Tabernacle Choir Featuring Rolando Villazon In this newest edition of the annual broadcast, the singers are joined by the French-Mexican tenor, who has specialized in Mozart works in both opera stagings and concert performances. 9 p.m. KOCE

MOVIES

Within In this 2016 thriller, a widower (Michael Vartan) is looking forward to making a fresh start with his daughter (Erin Moriarty) and new wife (Nadine Velazquez) as they move into a seemingly perfect suburban neighborhood. Very quickly, however, the family discovers that something is terribly wrong. With JoBeth Williams and Blake Jenner. 8 p.m. Cinemax

It's a Wonderful Life Ruined by a miser (Lionel Barrymore) on Christmas Eve, a suicidal family man (James Stewart) sees life anew thanks to his guardian angel (Henry Travers) in director Frank Capra’s holiday favorite. Donna Reed, Thomas Mitchell and Ward Bond also star. 8 p.m. USA

Rush: Time Stand Still Paul Rudd narrates this 2016 documentary for which the rock band Rush granted filmmakers exclusive behind-the-scenes access during their final tour, which launched in May 2015, and finished in Los Angeles. Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart are interviewed. 9 p.m. Showtime

The Take After a drifter (Richard Madden) steals a handbag in Paris then ditches it and a bomb hidden inside it goes off, killing four people, he persuades a CIA agent (Idris Elba) that he had no part in the terror plot, and the two team up to battle a terrorist conspiracy in this 2016 U.S.-French action film. 10:30 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Bob Woodward; Greg Clark, Symantec. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Elizabeth Banks; Jessica Chastain. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Benicio del Toro. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Chris Wallace; director Joe Wright (“The Darkest Hour”); Vince Ferragamo and Jackie Slater. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Patti Labelle; the cast of “Pitch Perfect”; Ed Begley Jr. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Kate McKinnon (“Ferdinand”); Hailee Steinfeld (“Pitch Perfect 3”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Nick Jonas; Darlene Love performs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Gina Rodriguez; Hilary Duff. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Magnesium supplements; Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A man who weighed 639 pounds returns to show his dramatic weight loss; faking beauty sleep. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Rachael Ray Revisiting Meghan Markle's guest appearance; Henry Winkler. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman spends her savings on her daughter’s drug rehabilitation; AnnaRose King (“Good Enough”). (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Hillary Clinton; Khalid performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Washington Week Tax bill; the Alabama Senate race and mid-term elections; the feud between President Trump and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.): Kristen Welker, NBC; Jeff Zeleny, CNN; Nancy Cordes, CBS; Shawna Thomas, VICE; Don Dailey, Alabama Public Television. (N) 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Benicio Del Toro; Ruby Rose; Michael McDonald performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jodie Foster. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download: TV listings for the week of Dec. 10 - 16, 2017 in PDF format