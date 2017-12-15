Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency' on BBC America

SERIES

We Bought the Vineyard A California couple want to buy a vineyard home in Paso Robles in this new unscripted series. 2 p.m. HGTV

Saturday Night Live Kevin Hart hosts with musical guest Foo Fighters. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Ten Days in the Valley As this drama resumes with two new episodes, Jane’s (Kyra Sedgwick) personal crisis may lead her to make some professional changes. Abigail Pniowsky, Josh Randall, Kick Gurry, Emily Kinney and Currie Graham also star. 9 and 10 p.m. ABC

Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency In the season finale Dirk (Samuel Barnett) risks his freedom in order to fulfill the prophecy and restore order by returning to Blackwing, where all the insanity began. Meanwhile, siblings Todd and Amanda Brotzman (Elijah Wood, Hannah Marks) confront the villainous Suzie Boreton (Amanda Walsh). 9 p.m. BBC America

The Graham Norton Show Jessica Chastain, Dawn French, Rebel Wilson, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black are guests. High Flying Birds performs. 10 p.m. BBC America

SPECIALS

I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown! This animated special – first shown in 2003 – reunites the updated Peanuts gang for the holiday season. 8 p.m. ABC

MOVIES

Miracle on 34th Street In this seasonal classic, marking its 70th anniversary this year, Oscar-winner Edmund Gwenn stars as a Macy’s Santa who claims he’s the real Kris Kringle and tries to convince everyone – including a little girl (Natalie Wood) – to believe in him. Maureen O’Hara and John Payne also star. 8 p.m. AMC

Christmas Next Door A confirmed bachelor (Jesse Metcalfe), who writes books about the joys of being single, must take in his young niece and nephew just before Christmas. Fiona Gubelmann also stars in this new romantic comedy. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Going in Style Zach Braff directed this 2017 heist comedy that’s largely a remake of a 1979 movie of the same title. Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman and Alan Arkin star as three cash-strapped senior citizens who decide to rob the bank that is going to restructure their pensions. Joey King, Matt Dillon, Ann-Margret and Christopher Lloyd also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Snowed Inn Christmas Two New York writers (Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew Walker) who have nothing in common volunteer for a special writing assignment at Christmas, but a snowstorm forces their plane to land in a holiday winter wonderland. John B. Lowe and Belinda Montgomery also star in this made-for-TV holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime

White Christmas Former Army buddies (Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye) put on a show with a sister act (Rosemary Clooney, Vera-Ellen) to save their former general’s (Dean Jagger) Vermont hotel in this 1954 holiday favorite. 10:15 p.m. AMC

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Taxes: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Alabama special election: Senator-elect Doug Jones (D-Ala.). Panel: Ana Navarro; Jen Psaki; Michael Caputo; Karine Jean-Pierre. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Christoph Waltz; Michael McDonald; Madrid, New Mexico; Senator-elect Doug Jones (D-Ala.). (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Senator-elect Doug Jones (D-Ala.). Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. Photojournalist Lynsey Addario (“It's What I Do: A Photographer's Life of Love and War”). Panel: Rich Lowry; Juan Williams; former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-Md.); Brian Kilmeade. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 7 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS Russia: Vladimir Putin’s press conference; the Mueller investigation; Iraq declares victory over Islamic State: Susan Glasser, Politico; Luke Harding; David Miliband. The Alabama election: Zanny Minton Beddoes, the Economist; David Frum, the Atlantic. Boom or bubble: Abby Joseph Cohen; Ruchir Sharma. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.). Tax policy: Richard Rubin, the Wall Street Journal. Panel: Jamelle Bouie; Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic; Amy Walter, Cook Political Report. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders versus the White House press corps: Margaret Talev; Brian Karem. Media mergers; sexual harassment at Fox: Amy Chozick, the New York Times; Hadas Gold; David Folkenflik, NPR; Rich Greenfield, BTIG Research. Breitbart and the Alabama special election: Kurt Bardella. Journalists jailed around the world: Eduardo Beckett; Courtney Radsch, Committee to Protect Journalists. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz The Alabama Senate election; coverage of President Trump and Sen. Kirstin Gillibrand (D-N.Y.); the deal between Fox and Disney: Mollie Hemingway; Libby Casey, the Washington Post; Ruth Marcus, the Washington Post; Guy Benson; Jessica Tarlov; Lynn Sherr. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes A settlement in the biggest opioid case in U.S. history; a reformed racist helps law enforcement. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

