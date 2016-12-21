Thursday's TV highlights: 'Project Runway Junior' and more

SERIES

Terry Crews Saves Christmas Night three of this four-night series finds Terry and his ace team of party wizards trying to salvage one family’s half-hearted party. 8 p.m. KTLA

Project Runway Actress-singer Zendaya serves as a guest judge as the latest winner is crowned in the season finale of this reality competition, hosted by Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Great American Baking Show It’s all about chocolate, custard and meringue in a double-length episode of this competition series hosted by Nia Vardalos and Ian Gomez. 9 p.m. ABC

Growing Up Hip Hop This reality series about the kids of famous rap stars wraps another season. 9 p.m. WE

The Selection: Special Operations Experiment The instructors send the remaining 15 participants to rescue a downed pilot in a simulated exercise in this new episode. 10 p.m. History Channel

Project Runway Junior This spin-off competition for aspiring teenage fashion designers is back for a second season, with judges Aya Kanai, Kelly Osbourne and Christian Siriano and judge and host Hannah Jeter. 10 p.m. Lifetime

Falling Water This fantastical drama about several people sharing different parts of the same disturbing dream ends its freshman season; with Lizzie Brochere, David Ajala, Anna Wood and Will Yun Lee. 10 p.m. USA

SPECIALS

A Charlie Brown Christmas The Peanuts gang from Charles M. Schulz’s comic strip celebrates the season in an encore showing of this beloved animated special from 1965. 8 p.m. ABC

MOVIES

A Christmas Carol Alastair Sim portrays the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge in this excellent 1951 adaptation of Charles Dickens’ holiday fable. 8:30 p.m. TCM

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jim Parsons; activist Elizabeth Smart; ambush makeover; upcycling décor with Danny Seo. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Andrew Lloyd Webber; holiday season survival hacks; Eric LeGrand. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Chris Messina; Ross Mathews. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Kyra Sedgwick; Kal Penn; D.J. Khaled; Christian Slater. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Tom Selleck. 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Cheeseballs; stuffed artichokes and roast cod; one-pan holiday suppers; Pentatonix performs. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors 300-pound weight-loss transformation. 11 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show The cast of “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” performs. 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jane Lynch and Fred Willard; Rick Astley performs. 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Rob Lowe; irritable bowel syndrome. 1 p.m. KTTV

The Real 2 Chainz; guest co-host Angela Simmons. 1 p.m. KCOP

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Diane Keaton; magician David Blaine. 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Megan Mullally; making travel easy; Harry performs “O Holy Night.” (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil A man wants to get custody of his 14-year-old daughter. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Real Debbie Allen; Porsha Williams. 3 p.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Martha Stewart. 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé The tragic consequences of “slut shaming.” (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE

Tavis Smiley Artist Betye Saar. 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan From Berlin. 11 p.m. TBS, 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jim Parsons; kid toy experts; DEC 99th performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Will Smith; Anna Kendrick. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Will Smith; chef Adam Perry Lang. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Queen Latifah; Morris Chestnut; Tracey Ullman; Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Matthew McConaughey; Mel B; Cameron Dallas. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Gretchen Mol. 1:37 a.m. KNBC

