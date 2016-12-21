Thursday's TV highlights: 'Project Runway Junior' and more

SERIES
Terry Crews Saves Christmas Night three of this four-night series finds Terry and his ace team of party wizards trying to salvage one family’s half-hearted party. 8 p.m. KTLA
Project Runway Actress-singer Zendaya serves as a guest judge as the latest winner is crowned in the season finale of this reality competition, hosted by Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Great American Baking Show It’s all about chocolate, custard and meringue in a double-length episode of this competition series hosted by Nia Vardalos and Ian Gomez. 9 p.m. ABC
Growing Up Hip Hop This reality series about the kids of famous rap stars wraps another season. 9 p.m. WE
The Selection: Special Operations Experiment The instructors send the remaining 15 participants to rescue a downed pilot in a simulated exercise in this new episode. 10 p.m. History Channel
Project Runway Junior This spin-off competition for aspiring teenage fashion designers is back for a second season, with judges Aya Kanai, Kelly Osbourne and Christian Siriano and judge and host Hannah Jeter. 10 p.m. Lifetime
Falling Water This fantastical drama about several people sharing different parts of the same disturbing dream ends its freshman season; with Lizzie Brochere, David Ajala, Anna Wood and Will Yun Lee. 10 p.m. USA
SPECIALS
A Charlie Brown Christmas The Peanuts gang from Charles M. Schulz’s comic strip celebrates the season in an encore showing of this beloved animated special from 1965. 8 p.m. ABC
MOVIES
A Christmas Carol Alastair Sim portrays the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge in this excellent 1951 adaptation of Charles Dickens’ holiday fable. 8:30 p.m. TCM
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jim Parsons; activist Elizabeth Smart; ambush makeover; upcycling décor with Danny Seo. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Andrew Lloyd Webber; holiday season survival hacks; Eric LeGrand. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Chris Messina; Ross Mathews. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Kyra Sedgwick; Kal Penn; D.J. Khaled; Christian Slater. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Tom Selleck. 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Cheeseballs; stuffed artichokes and roast cod; one-pan holiday suppers; Pentatonix performs. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Doctors 300-pound weight-loss transformation. 11 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show The cast of “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” performs. 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jane Lynch and Fred Willard; Rick Astley performs. 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Rob Lowe; irritable bowel syndrome. 1 p.m. KTTV
The Real 2 Chainz; guest co-host Angela Simmons. 1 p.m. KCOP
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Diane Keaton; magician David Blaine. 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Megan Mullally; making travel easy; Harry performs “O Holy Night.” (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil A man wants to get custody of his 14-year-old daughter. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real Debbie Allen; Porsha Williams. 3 p.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Martha Stewart. 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé The tragic consequences of “slut shaming.” (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE
Tavis Smiley Artist Betye Saar. 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan From Berlin. 11 p.m. TBS, 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jim Parsons; kid toy experts; DEC 99th performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Will Smith; Anna Kendrick. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Will Smith; chef Adam Perry Lang. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Queen Latifah; Morris Chestnut; Tracey Ullman; Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Matthew McConaughey; Mel B; Cameron Dallas. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Gretchen Mol. 1:37 a.m. KNBC
LINKS GO HERE!!!