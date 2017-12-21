Friday's TV highlights: 'Eric Idle's the Entire Universe' on PBS

SERIES

Blindspot As the team makes a united effort to take down a formidable foe, Jane and Weller (Jaimie Alexander, Sullivan Stapleton) confront a secret that threatens to rip them apart in the fall finale. Mary Stuart Masterson continues her guest role, and David Morse also guest stars. 8 p.m. NBC

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The secret journey of agent Leo Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) to find the lost team is revealed in this new episode. Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons and Natalia Cordova-Buckley star, with guest stars Nick Blood, Joel Stoffer and Catherine Dent. 9 p.m. ABC

Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City In the season finale, Hart visits the underground comedy scene of Boston with sets from J. Smitty, Reese Cotton and Jay Are Adams. 11 p.m. Comedy Central

SPECIALS

I Love Lucy Christmas Special The holiday special features the flashback-heavy “Christmas Episode” of the landmark situation comedy. Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz, Vivian Vance and William Frawley star, and the wives of William Holden, Van Heflin and Gordon MacRae guest star as themselves. 8 p.m. CBS

The Dick Van Dyke Show: Now in Living Color For this year’s edition of this holiday special, series creator Carl Reiner selected two episodes spotlighting Laura Petrie (Mary Tyler Moore) as a tribute to the beloved actress. In the first colorized half-hour, Laura tries to spice up her marriage to Rob (Dick Van Dyke) by going blond. Then in the second episode, Laura is horrified that a painting she once posed for has been turned into a nude portrait by the artist. 9 p.m. CBS

Christmas at Belmont 2017 Nearly 700 musicians and other performers join host Sheryl Crow for this new holiday concert that was recorded in Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Belmont Chorale, University Orchestra, Jazzmin, Bluegrass Ensemble and Jazz Band 1 are among the groups performing a diverse selection of seasonal music. 9 p.m. KOCE

Eric Idle’s the Entire Universe Filmed before a live audience, this new special opens with the Monty Pylon alum inviting renowned British physicist Brian Cox to explain the 138-billion-year history of the cosmos, but the process is frequently interrupted with music, dance and comedy. With Warwick Davis and Noel Fielding. 10 p.m. KOCE

MOVIES

15: A Quinceañera Story: Jackie and Nina This four-part documentary-series wraps up with “Jackie and Nina,” a half hour focusing on two best friends from San Antonio who choose to honor their Mexican American heritage by combining their joint quinceañera with their love of escaramuza, a traditional display of Mexican “horse dancing.” 7 p.m. HBO

The Wizard of Oz A tornado sends Kansas farm girl Dorothy (Judy Garland) to a magical place where she must travel to the Emerald City for help in getting back home in this 1939 favorite. Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr, Jack Haley, Billie Burke and Margaret Hamilton also star. 7:30 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Why Don’t We performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Fashion designer Christian Siriano; 98 Degrees performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Chris Wallace; Chloe Kohanski, winner of “The Voice”; Vince Ferragamo and Jackie Slater. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Dr. Mehmet Oz. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Hugh Jackman (“The Greatest Showman”); Brett Eldredge performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Craft ideas: Brit Morin. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

The Real Judge Lauren Lake (“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Washington Week First half-hour: Republican tax reform; President Trump’s new national security strategy; the U.N. General Assembly votes on Israel’s capital. Second half-hour: Year-end review of foreign and domestic policies; Trump versus special counsel Robert Mueller: Yamiche Alcindor, the New York Times; Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Eli Stokols, the Wall Street Journal; Andrea Mitchell, NBC. (N) 7 and 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Anderson Cooper; Andy Cohen; Issa Rae; Dram and Bigbabymom. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download: TV listings for the week of Dec. 17 - 23, 2017 in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp on what critics awards mean for the Oscars, factoring in the academy's expanding membership. Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp on what critics awards mean for the Oscars, factoring in the academy's expanding membership. CAPTION Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert CAPTION It's quite the challenge trying to interview the energetic child stars of "The Florida Project." It's quite the challenge trying to interview the energetic child stars of "The Florida Project." CAPTION Director Dee Rees talks about casting Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell for her film "Mudbound." After loving Mitchell's performance in "Straight Outta Compton," Rees said, "I'd be so lucky to get him in my film." Director Dee Rees talks about casting Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell for her film "Mudbound." After loving Mitchell's performance in "Straight Outta Compton," Rees said, "I'd be so lucky to get him in my film."

ed.stockly@latimes.com