Friday's TV highlights: 'Eric Idle's the Entire Universe' on PBS

Blindspot As the team makes a united effort to take down a formidable foe, Jane and Weller (Jaimie Alexander, Sullivan Stapleton) confront a secret that threatens to rip them apart in the fall finale. Mary Stuart Masterson continues her guest role, and David Morse also guest stars. 8 p.m. NBC
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The secret journey of agent Leo Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) to find the lost team is revealed in this new episode. Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons and Natalia Cordova-Buckley star, with guest stars Nick Blood, Joel Stoffer and Catherine Dent. 9 p.m. ABC
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City In the season finale, Hart visits the underground comedy scene of Boston with sets from J. Smitty, Reese Cotton and Jay Are Adams. 11 p.m. Comedy Central
I Love Lucy Christmas Special The holiday special features the flashback-heavy “Christmas Episode” of the landmark situation comedy. Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz, Vivian Vance and William Frawley star, and the wives of William Holden, Van Heflin and Gordon MacRae guest star as themselves. 8 p.m. CBS
The Dick Van Dyke Show: Now in Living Color For this year’s edition of this holiday special, series creator Carl Reiner selected two episodes spotlighting Laura Petrie (Mary Tyler Moore) as a tribute to the beloved actress. In the first colorized half-hour, Laura tries to spice up her marriage to Rob (Dick Van Dyke) by going blond. Then in the second episode, Laura is horrified that a painting she once posed for has been turned into a nude portrait by the artist. 9 p.m. CBS
Christmas at Belmont 2017 Nearly 700 musicians and other performers join host Sheryl Crow for this new holiday concert that was recorded in Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Belmont Chorale, University Orchestra, Jazzmin, Bluegrass Ensemble and Jazz Band 1 are among the groups performing a diverse selection of seasonal music. 9 p.m. KOCE
Eric Idle’s the Entire Universe Filmed before a live audience, this new special opens with the Monty Pylon alum inviting renowned British physicist Brian Cox to explain the 138-billion-year history of the cosmos, but the process is frequently interrupted with music, dance and comedy. With Warwick Davis and Noel Fielding. 10 p.m. KOCE
15: A Quinceañera Story: Jackie and Nina This four-part documentary-series wraps up with “Jackie and Nina,” a half hour focusing on two best friends from San Antonio who choose to honor their Mexican American heritage by combining their joint quinceañera with their love of escaramuza, a traditional display of Mexican “horse dancing.” 7 p.m. HBO
The Wizard of Oz A tornado sends Kansas farm girl Dorothy (Judy Garland) to a magical place where she must travel to the Emerald City for help in getting back home in this 1939 favorite. Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr, Jack Haley, Billie Burke and Margaret Hamilton also star. 7:30 p.m. TNT
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Why Don’t We performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Fashion designer Christian Siriano; 98 Degrees performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Chris Wallace; Chloe Kohanski, winner of “The Voice”; Vince Ferragamo and Jackie Slater. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Dr. Mehmet Oz. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Hugh Jackman (“The Greatest Showman”); Brett Eldredge performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Craft ideas: Brit Morin. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
The Real Judge Lauren Lake (“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week First half-hour: Republican tax reform; President Trump’s new national security strategy; the U.N. General Assembly votes on Israel’s capital. Second half-hour: Year-end review of foreign and domestic policies; Trump versus special counsel Robert Mueller: Yamiche Alcindor, the New York Times; Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Eli Stokols, the Wall Street Journal; Andrea Mitchell, NBC. (N) 7 and 7:30 p.m. KOCE
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Anderson Cooper; Andy Cohen; Issa Rae; Dram and Bigbabymom. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
