Friday's TV highlights: 'A Home for the Holidays' and more

Terry Crews Saves Christmas This limited series, in which the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star helps everyday folks plan their holiday parties, ends its run with a pair of new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. KTLA
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives It’s all about meat as Guy Fieri’s foodie travelogue wraps another season. 9 p.m. Food Network
20/20 The newsmagazine profiles some of the famous faces who passed away in 2016, including Muhammad Ali, David Bowie, Fidel Castro, Leonard Cohen, Prince, former First Lady Nancy Reagan, Justice Antonin Scalia and Gene Wilder. 10 p.m. ABC
A Home for the Holidays Miranda Lambert, Alessia Cara and Rachel Platten are among the stars performing in this annual special that seeks to raise awareness about adoption. 8 p.m. CBS
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas Boris Karloff narrates this animated classic about a green meanie who sets out to spoil the holiday for the kindly people of Whoville. 8 p.m. NBC
Taraji’s White Hot Holidays If you missed it, catch an encore of this festive offering hosted by “Empire’s” Taraji P. Henson and featuring appearances by Tyler Perry, Jussie Smollett, Taye Diggs, Pharrell Williams, Missy Elliott, Alicia Keys, Darryl McDaniels and TLC. 8 p.m. Fox
Shakespeare Live! From the Royal Shakespeare Company A veritable who’s who of British acting talent — including Benedict Cumberbatch, Judi Dench, Joseph Fiennes, Ian McKellen, Helen Mirren, “Poirot’s” David Suchet and “Doctor Who’s” David Tennant — take part in this gala special from Stratford-upon-Avon marking the 400th anniversary of the Bard’s death. 9 p.m. KOCE
The Thin Man A day-long salute to Myrna Loy includes the actress opposite William Powell in this inaugural 1934 outing in the Nick-and-Nora Charles series of mystery comedies. 5 p.m. TCM
Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love Alyvia Alyn Lind, Jennifer Nettles and Ricky Schroder star in an encore of this made-for-TV holiday tale. 9 p.m. NBC
That’s Entertainment! III This 1994 entry in the series saluting classic MGM musicals features such beloved stars as Cyd Charisse, Lena Horne, Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds, Mickey Rooney and Esther Williams. 9 p.m. KCET
CBS This Morning Cardinal Timothy Dolan. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Singer Brett Eldredge; Viola Davis and Stephen Henderson (“Fences”); Il Volo performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Garth Brooks performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Author Lorri Benson; Alisan Porter (“The Voice”) performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Tom Hanks; Blair Underwood; Abbi Jacobson; Michael Bublé. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Edward Norton. 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Dancers from New York City Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” perform. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Talk Bryce Dallas Howard. 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show 1 p.m. KTTV
The Real Debbie Allen. 1 p.m. KCOP
Steve Harvey 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Eric McCormack; Gretchen Mol. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Anna Kendrick; Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg; Donald Glover; Niall Horan performs. 3 p.m. KNBC
The Wendy Williams Show Michael K. Williams. 3 p.m. KCOP
Charlie Rose -- The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE
SoCal Connected Legislating drone use. 8 and 11:30 p.m. KCET
Washington Week President Obama’s legacy. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE
Tavis Smiley Jazz guitarist Kenny Burrell. 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Adam Driver; comedy duo Rhett & Link; R. Kelly performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chris Pratt; Jason Bateman; Triumph the Insult Comic Dog. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Jennifer Aniston; filmmaker Tom Ford. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Katie Holmes; Seth MacFarlane performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Seth’s family. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Ana Gasteyer. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
