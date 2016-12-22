Friday's TV highlights: 'A Home for the Holidays' and more

SERIES

Terry Crews Saves Christmas This limited series, in which the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star helps everyday folks plan their holiday parties, ends its run with a pair of new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. KTLA

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives It’s all about meat as Guy Fieri’s foodie travelogue wraps another season. 9 p.m. Food Network

20/20 The newsmagazine profiles some of the famous faces who passed away in 2016, including Muhammad Ali, David Bowie, Fidel Castro, Leonard Cohen, Prince, former First Lady Nancy Reagan, Justice Antonin Scalia and Gene Wilder. 10 p.m. ABC

SPECIALS

A Home for the Holidays Miranda Lambert, Alessia Cara and Rachel Platten are among the stars performing in this annual special that seeks to raise awareness about adoption. 8 p.m. CBS

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas Boris Karloff narrates this animated classic about a green meanie who sets out to spoil the holiday for the kindly people of Whoville. 8 p.m. NBC

Taraji’s White Hot Holidays If you missed it, catch an encore of this festive offering hosted by “Empire’s” Taraji P. Henson and featuring appearances by Tyler Perry, Jussie Smollett, Taye Diggs, Pharrell Williams, Missy Elliott, Alicia Keys, Darryl McDaniels and TLC. 8 p.m. Fox

Shakespeare Live! From the Royal Shakespeare Company A veritable who’s who of British acting talent — including Benedict Cumberbatch, Judi Dench, Joseph Fiennes, Ian McKellen, Helen Mirren, “Poirot’s” David Suchet and “Doctor Who’s” David Tennant — take part in this gala special from Stratford-upon-Avon marking the 400th anniversary of the Bard’s death. 9 p.m. KOCE

MOVIES

The Thin Man A day-long salute to Myrna Loy includes the actress opposite William Powell in this inaugural 1934 outing in the Nick-and-Nora Charles series of mystery comedies. 5 p.m. TCM

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love Alyvia Alyn Lind, Jennifer Nettles and Ricky Schroder star in an encore of this made-for-TV holiday tale. 9 p.m. NBC

That’s Entertainment! III This 1994 entry in the series saluting classic MGM musicals features such beloved stars as Cyd Charisse, Lena Horne, Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds, Mickey Rooney and Esther Williams. 9 p.m. KCET

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Cardinal Timothy Dolan. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Singer Brett Eldredge; Viola Davis and Stephen Henderson (“Fences”); Il Volo performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Garth Brooks performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Author Lorri Benson; Alisan Porter (“The Voice”) performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Tom Hanks; Blair Underwood; Abbi Jacobson; Michael Bublé. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Edward Norton. 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Dancers from New York City Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” perform. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Talk Bryce Dallas Howard. 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show 1 p.m. KTTV

The Real Debbie Allen. 1 p.m. KCOP

Steve Harvey 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Eric McCormack; Gretchen Mol. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Anna Kendrick; Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg; Donald Glover; Niall Horan performs. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Wendy Williams Show Michael K. Williams. 3 p.m. KCOP

Charlie Rose -- The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

SoCal Connected Legislating drone use. 8 and 11:30 p.m. KCET

Washington Week President Obama’s legacy. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

Tavis Smiley Jazz guitarist Kenny Burrell. 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Adam Driver; comedy duo Rhett & Link; R. Kelly performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chris Pratt; Jason Bateman; Triumph the Insult Comic Dog. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Jennifer Aniston; filmmaker Tom Ford. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Katie Holmes; Seth MacFarlane performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS