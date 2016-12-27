Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Homeland' marathon and more

SERIES
Homeland Showtime offers a marathon of this Emmy-winning espionage drama, with an entire season airing each day through Sunday ahead of the show’s Season 6 premiere on Jan. 15. Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin star. 10 a.m. Showtime
Undercover Boss New York & Company chief executive Greg Scott works at one of his retail outlets in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Nature The encore episode “Cold Warriors: Wolves and Buffalo” visits Canada’s Wood Buffalo National Park. 8 p.m. KOCE
Modern Family Martin Short guest stars on a repeat episode of the hit sitcom. 9 p.m. ABC
Nova Scientists and engineers attempt to re-create ancient Egyptian chariots in the encore episode “Building Pharaoh’s Chariot.” 9 p.m. KOCE
Vikings Traveling together, Ragnar (Travis Fimmel) and son Ivar (Alex Hogh Andersen) plot against the Saxons on a new episode of this period drama. 9 p.m. History Channel
Expedition Unknown In this new episode, host Josh Gates joins a group of international scientists who are hoping to find enough well-preserved prehistoric DNA to clone a woolly mammoth. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
Incorporated Roger (Douglas Nyback) is close to discovering Elena’s (Denyse Tontz) secret on a new episode of the dystopian drama. 10 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
Egypt’s Treasure Guardians This new documentary follows archaeologists, conservationists and others tasked with protecting and preserving Egypt’s ancient artifacts, monuments and historic sites. 10 p.m. KOCE
My Kid’s Obsession Five youngsters show off the quirky collections, including vacuum cleaners and fishing lures, that they’ve spent years amassing in this new special. 10 p.m. TLC
MOVIES
Citizen Kane Orson Welles co-wrote, directed and starred in this classic 1941 drama about a newspaper tycoon with political ambitions. 12:15 p.m. Turner Classic Movies
North by Northwest A case of mistaken identity sends Cary Grant on a cross-country odyssey in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1959 thriller; Eva Marie Saint and James Mason also star. 2:30 p.m. Turner Classic Movies
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Fashion designer Christian Siriano; Kari Byron and Tory Belleci (“White Rabbit Project”); 2016 in review; Laura Schroff and Dale Atkins (“Angels on Earth”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Filmmaker Tom Ford and actor Michael Shannon (“Nocturnal Animals”); Brett Eldredge performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Melissa Manchester performs; plus-size model and author Emme; D.L Hughley. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Sarah Jessica Parker; Sullivan Stapleton; Jared Padalecki; co-host Richard Curtis. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View DJ Khaled. 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray 10 a.m. KCAL
The Doctors 11 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Lisa Rinna. 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Kenny Chesney. 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show 1 p.m. KTTV
The Real 1 p.m. KCOP
Steve Harvey 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Sofía Vergara; “American Ninja Warrior” Jessie Graff; Gabourey Sidibe. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tom Hanks. 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real 3 p.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show 3 p.m. KCOP
Tavis Smiley Violinist Joshua Bell. 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jude Law; Sterling K. Brown; Macklemore and Ariana DeBoo perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Neil Patrick Harris; Megan Mullally. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Casey Affleck; Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez; Garth Brooks. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Joel Kinnaman; Constance Zimmer; Ingrid Michaelson performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Moore; Rita Ora; Kacey Musgraves performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Matt Lanter; DIIV performs; filmmaker Paul Schrader. 1:38 a.m. KNBC