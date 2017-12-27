Thursday's TV highlights: 'Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story' and more

SERIES

Movie Night With Karlie Kloss The supermodel and her celebrity guests watch flicks, play games and gab in this new series. First up, 2002’s “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.” 6:30 p.m. Freeform

The Perfect Suspect The debut installment of this true-crime series tells the tale of a woman who vanished without a trace right before she was to report for U.S. Army officer training. 9 p.m. Investigation Discovery

Van Helsing Axel and Scarlett (Jonathan Scarfe, Missy Peregrym) desperately try to defend a mountain stronghold against a relentless assault in a new episode of the fantasy drama. 9 p.m. Syfy

Mysteries at the Museum Host Don Wildman revisits the story of polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton’s ill-fated Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition in 1914 in this special episode. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

Tamar & Vince This spinoff of the reality series “Braxton Family Values” ends another season. 9 p.m. WE

Great News Katie (Briga Heelan) is in a bad way after a breakup on a new episode of the workplace comedy. 9:30 p.m. NBC

The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All This five-part docu-series, about the shocking 1989 killings of a wealthy entertaiment-industry executive and his wife by their two sons, airs its finale. 10 p.m. A&E

Top Chef The chefs are tasked with making upscale versions of classics from the kids’ menu on a new episode of the culinary competition. Padma Lakshmi is the host. 10 p.m. Bravo

Ghost Wars Civil unrest breaks out when Paolo (Andrew Moxham) refuses to open the bar on a new episode of the supernatural drama. 10 p.m. Syfy

Damnation Creeley (Logan Marshall-Green) goes on an exclusive hunting retreat while Seth (Killian Scott) infiltrates a nearby factory on a new episode of the period drama. 10 p.m. USA

Superstition Garvey and Russ (Morgana Van Peebles, T.C. Carter) find themselves trapped in an old house designed by a demon in this new episode. 11 p.m. Syfy

SPECIALS

iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 1 P!nk, Harry Styles, Coldplay, Chris Stapleton and the Weeknd are among the recording artists featured in this encore concert special hosted by Ryan Seacrest. 8 p.m. KTLA

I Catfished My Kid Two sets of parents go to extreme lengths to curb their daughters’ risky online behavior in this new special. 10 p.m. TLC

MOVIES

Annie Get Your Gun A mini-marathon of classic American musicals includes this 1950 adaptation of Irving Berlin’s Broadway hit about Wild West show sharpshooter Annie Oakley. With Betty Hutton and Howard Keel. 7:15 p.m. TCM

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story Sean Combs, who founded Bad Boy Records in 1993 during his “Puff Daddy” era, is profiled in this 2017 documentary that also features Faith Evans, French Montana, Jay-Z, Usher and Lil’ Kim. 8 p.m. Fox

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Rossen Reports; hassle-free holiday. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Rachel Brosnahan and Michael Zegen (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; stylist Shauna Jackson. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Rossen Reports; holiday wine; Salvation Army Culinary Institute; entertainment countdown. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Oprah Winfrey; K.J. Apa (“Riverdale”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Jimmy Fallon. 10 a.m. KABC

The Real Skeet Ulrich; Wyclef Jean performs. 10 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Ozzy and Jack Osbourne. 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Sex-rehab centers; what happens when one dies. 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Aaron Carter. 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve J.B. Smoove. 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry The cast of “Will & Grace”; comic Robin Thede. 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Francis Garcia and Sal Basille (“Pizza Cuz”); Duff Goldman (“Ace of Cakes”); chef Jacques Pépin. 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Parents say their daughter has exhibited some very strange behaviors after getting a mysterious illness. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Oprah Winfrey; Demi Lovato performs. 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Conan “Weird Al” Yankovic; Taran Killam. 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Gary Oldman; model Gigi Hadid; former baseball player Darryl Strawberry; Macklemore performs with Dave B and Travis Thompson. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former Vice President Joe Biden; Elton John performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Guest host Neil Patrick Harris; Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me by Your Name”); Vanessa Kirby (“The Crown”); wildlife expert Jules Sylvester. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Christian Slater; Adrianne Palicki; Circus 1903 performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Anthony Bourdain; Aya Cash (“You’re the Worst”); comic Todd Barry. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Gilbert Gottfried; Dressy Bessy performs; Janina Gavankar. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College football Virginia battles Navy in the Military Bowl, Virginia Tech meets Oklahoma State in the Camping World Bowl, and Stanford takes on TCU in the Alamo Bowl. 10:30 a.m., 2:15 p.m. and 6 p.m. ESPN

Basketball The Houston Rockets play the Boston Celtics, and the Philadelphia 76ers face Portland Trail Blazers. 5 and 7:30 p.m. TNT

Hockey The Kings welcome the Vegas Golden Knights. 7 p.m. NBC Sports Network

