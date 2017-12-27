Thursday's TV highlights: 'Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story' and more

SERIES
Movie Night With Karlie Kloss The supermodel and her celebrity guests watch flicks, play games and gab in this new series. First up, 2002’s “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.” 6:30 p.m. Freeform
The Perfect Suspect The debut installment of this true-crime series tells the tale of a woman who vanished without a trace right before she was to report for U.S. Army officer training. 9 p.m. Investigation Discovery
Van Helsing Axel and Scarlett (Jonathan Scarfe, Missy Peregrym) desperately try to defend a mountain stronghold against a relentless assault in a new episode of the fantasy drama. 9 p.m. Syfy
Mysteries at the Museum Host Don Wildman revisits the story of polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton’s ill-fated Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition in 1914 in this special episode. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
Tamar & Vince This spinoff of the reality series “Braxton Family Values” ends another season. 9 p.m. WE
Great News Katie (Briga Heelan) is in a bad way after a breakup on a new episode of the workplace comedy. 9:30 p.m. NBC
The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All This five-part docu-series, about the shocking 1989 killings of a wealthy entertaiment-industry executive and his wife by their two sons, airs its finale. 10 p.m. A&E
Top Chef The chefs are tasked with making upscale versions of classics from the kids’ menu on a new episode of the culinary competition. Padma Lakshmi is the host. 10 p.m. Bravo
Ghost Wars Civil unrest breaks out when Paolo (Andrew Moxham) refuses to open the bar on a new episode of the supernatural drama. 10 p.m. Syfy
Damnation Creeley (Logan Marshall-Green) goes on an exclusive hunting retreat while Seth (Killian Scott) infiltrates a nearby factory on a new episode of the period drama. 10 p.m. USA
Superstition Garvey and Russ (Morgana Van Peebles, T.C. Carter) find themselves trapped in an old house designed by a demon in this new episode. 11 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 1 P!nk, Harry Styles, Coldplay, Chris Stapleton and the Weeknd are among the recording artists featured in this encore concert special hosted by Ryan Seacrest. 8 p.m. KTLA
I Catfished My Kid Two sets of parents go to extreme lengths to curb their daughters’ risky online behavior in this new special. 10 p.m. TLC
MOVIES
Annie Get Your Gun A mini-marathon of classic American musicals includes this 1950 adaptation of Irving Berlin’s Broadway hit about Wild West show sharpshooter Annie Oakley. With Betty Hutton and Howard Keel. 7:15 p.m. TCM
Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story Sean Combs, who founded Bad Boy Records in 1993 during his “Puff Daddy” era, is profiled in this 2017 documentary that also features Faith Evans, French Montana, Jay-Z, Usher and Lil’ Kim. 8 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Rossen Reports; hassle-free holiday. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Rachel Brosnahan and Michael Zegen (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; stylist Shauna Jackson. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Rossen Reports; holiday wine; Salvation Army Culinary Institute; entertainment countdown. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Oprah Winfrey; K.J. Apa (“Riverdale”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Jimmy Fallon. 10 a.m. KABC
The Real Skeet Ulrich; Wyclef Jean performs. 10 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Ozzy and Jack Osbourne. 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Sex-rehab centers; what happens when one dies. 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Aaron Carter. 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve J.B. Smoove. 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry The cast of “Will & Grace”; comic Robin Thede. 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Francis Garcia and Sal Basille (“Pizza Cuz”); Duff Goldman (“Ace of Cakes”); chef Jacques Pépin. 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Parents say their daughter has exhibited some very strange behaviors after getting a mysterious illness. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Oprah Winfrey; Demi Lovato performs. 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Conan “Weird Al” Yankovic; Taran Killam. 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Gary Oldman; model Gigi Hadid; former baseball player Darryl Strawberry; Macklemore performs with Dave B and Travis Thompson. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former Vice President Joe Biden; Elton John performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Guest host Neil Patrick Harris; Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me by Your Name”); Vanessa Kirby (“The Crown”); wildlife expert Jules Sylvester. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Christian Slater; Adrianne Palicki; Circus 1903 performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Anthony Bourdain; Aya Cash (“You’re the Worst”); comic Todd Barry. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Gilbert Gottfried; Dressy Bessy performs; Janina Gavankar. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
College football Virginia battles Navy in the Military Bowl, Virginia Tech meets Oklahoma State in the Camping World Bowl, and Stanford takes on TCU in the Alamo Bowl. 10:30 a.m., 2:15 p.m. and 6 p.m. ESPN
Basketball The Houston Rockets play the Boston Celtics, and the Philadelphia 76ers face Portland Trail Blazers. 5 and 7:30 p.m. TNT
Hockey The Kings welcome the Vegas Golden Knights. 7 p.m. NBC Sports Network
