The first time: It took a Chuck Lorre comedy for Netflix to put Alan Arkin and Michael Douglas together on screen

Like "The Russians Are Coming” — we were terrified when we made that movie. We thought it was going to be a national uproar against the film and the opposite took place. But we were prepared for resistance. When we did "The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter,” we had a mixed-race cast and we went to Southern Alabama, and we didn't know what the hell was going to happen. What happened was that we got there six months after the march and so the whole town of Selma went out of their way to try to change their image [and] bent over backwards to be decent with us. But we had no idea. With "Little Miss Sunshine," after the first day we all knew that something special was going on and it was a very tough tone. We banded together and very quietly created a sense of community. It doesn't happen a lot and I miss it.