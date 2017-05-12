You want more 'Big Little Lies'? Alexander Skarsgard's got an idea for a Season 2, and it includes him

With all the speculative talk of a potential second season of “Big Little Lies,” the person least likely to make a return still wants in.

When Alexander Skarsgard stopped by The Times video studio this week to talk about his role as Perry Wright, the abusive husband to Nicole Kidman’s character in the HBO limited series, he offered his own idea of how the story can continue.

(Spoiler alert directly ahead: Don’t say we didn’t warn you! Perry is the victim of the murder mystery at the center of the series based on Liane Moriarty's 2014 bestseller of the same name — hence his imaginative suggestion.)

“Perry has a twin sister, Terry,” Skarsgard said. “And, so, the premise is it’s six months later and Terry shows up in Monterey and she’s pissed off because they killed her twin brother. So it’s like a revenge story basically. [She’s] this 6’4” twin sister of Perry.”

And like most of the female-fronted cast of the series, she’s blond. “Long hair — Farrah Fawcett-style,” he added.

For now, his suggestion will have to remain that. Though star and executive producer Reese Witherspoon expressed interest for a second round during a Facebook/Instagram live chat in March, and Moriarty too has said she was open to the idea, there has been no official word about a second season of the drama.

During the conversation, Skarsgard also shared what it was like to shoot those violent scenes (imagine Witherspoon jumping on his back and punching him), the fan reaction he’s gotten about his role, and more.

Check out the full interview below:

The actor loves making the show but knows his very-bad-boy character has raised eyebrows The actor loves making the show but knows his very-bad-boy character has raised eyebrows See more videos

The most-read Entertainment stories this hour »

Caption Justin Chang revews ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword', directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Charlie Hunnam, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Aidan Gillen. Video by Jason H. Neubert Justin Chang revews ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword', directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Charlie Hunnam, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Aidan Gillen. Video by Jason H. Neubert Caption Justin Chang revews ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword', directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Charlie Hunnam, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Aidan Gillen. Video by Jason H. Neubert Justin Chang revews ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword', directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Charlie Hunnam, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Aidan Gillen. Video by Jason H. Neubert Caption Columnist Robin Abcarian discusses the mysteries of the Winchester house with actress Helen Mirren in the grand ballroom of the mansion in San Jose. Mirren portrays Sarah Winchester, the heir to the rifle fortune, in the upcoming film "Winchester." Columnist Robin Abcarian discusses the mysteries of the Winchester house with actress Helen Mirren in the grand ballroom of the mansion in San Jose. Mirren portrays Sarah Winchester, the heir to the rifle fortune, in the upcoming film "Winchester." Caption Tituss Burgess talks about his love of 'Shameless,' Eva Green on 'Penny Dreadful' and more. Tituss Burgess talks about his love of 'Shameless,' Eva Green on 'Penny Dreadful' and more. Caption He's experienced an outpouring of emotion from fans of the show, on which he plays a father who reunites with the son he'd abandoned soon after birth. He's experienced an outpouring of emotion from fans of the show, on which he plays a father who reunites with the son he'd abandoned soon after birth. Caption The "This Is Us" actor says he's still learning. And would someone please cast him in a comedy? The "This Is Us" actor says he's still learning. And would someone please cast him in a comedy?

yvonne.villarreal@latimes.com

Twitter: @villarrealy