You want more 'Big Little Lies'? Alexander Skarsgard's got an idea for a Season 2, and it includes him

With all the speculative talk of a potential second season of “Big Little Lies,” the person least likely to make a return still wants in.
When Alexander Skarsgard stopped by The Times video studio this week to talk about his role as Perry Wright, the abusive husband to Nicole Kidman’s character in the HBO limited series, he offered his own idea of how the story can continue.
(Spoiler alert directly ahead: Don’t say we didn’t warn you! Perry is the victim of the murder mystery at the center of the series based on Liane Moriarty's 2014 bestseller of the same name — hence his imaginative suggestion.)
“Perry has a twin sister, Terry,” Skarsgard said. “And, so, the premise is it’s six months later and Terry shows up in Monterey and she’s pissed off because they killed her twin brother. So it’s like a revenge story basically. [She’s] this 6’4” twin sister of Perry.”
And like most of the female-fronted cast of the series, she’s blond. “Long hair — Farrah Fawcett-style,” he added.
For now, his suggestion will have to remain that. Though star and executive producer Reese Witherspoon expressed interest for a second round during a Facebook/Instagram live chat in March, and Moriarty too has said she was open to the idea, there has been no official word about a second season of the drama.
During the conversation, Skarsgard also shared what it was like to shoot those violent scenes (imagine Witherspoon jumping on his back and punching him), the fan reaction he’s gotten about his role, and more.
Check out the full interview below:
Twitter: @villarrealy