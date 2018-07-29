Amazon teams with Russo Brothers for global TV series

Amazon Studios is teaming with the Russo Brothers to bring new meaning to global storytelling. The ambitious project was announced in the final moments of Amazon’s portion of panels at the Television Critics Assn. press tour in Beverly Hills on Saturday.
The brothers, Joe and Anthony Russo, whose credits include “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Captain America: Civil War,” will helm the project, which is being billed as a “large-scope, multilayered international event series.”
There will be a mothership series that will serve as what Amazon describes as a “firestarter,” having offshoots of original local-language series that are meant to enhance the entire experience.
“The Russo Brothers have impacted the pop culture barometer of creative excellence with their vision for both ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Captain America: Civil War,’” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement announcing the projects.
“They brought a level of scale and execution to those films that has raised the bar for audiences everywhere, and we can’t wait for them to do the same for us on this project for our Amazon Prime customer.”
News of the project comes as the streaming arm of Amazon hunts for a global franchise that can rival the heft of “Game of Thrones.”
“We absolutely love world-building and to be able to wrap our hands around this groundbreaking international series is an incredible opportunity for us,” said Joe Russo in a taped video statement that was played for reporters.
Added Anthony: “With our filmmaking, it’s always been very important to reach the widest global audiences because we believe storytelling can connect people from all across our planet.”