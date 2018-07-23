Review: PBS spotlights documentaries on baseball legend Ted Williams and top Pakistani squash player Maria Toorpakai

The last major league player to bat over .400, Williams is the first to be stamped with the 32-year-old "American Masters" brand, most often applied to figures in the fine and popular arts. Williams might not have thought of himself as an artist — he was the methodically analytical author of a volume, still in print, called "The Science of Hitting." ("Craftsman" might have been more to his liking.) But there is something aesthetically beautiful in his form and timing. Says Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto, "It was like he was carved out of stone for hitting specifically, made like David just for this particular endeavor."