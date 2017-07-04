Putting the 'American' in American TV

What's as American as baseball, mom, and apple pie? TV shows with "American" in the title.

In recent seasons, the adjective has become more ubiquitous on TV than shows hosted by Chris Hardwick.

So just what makes a show American? It’s a question worth contemplating this Fourth of July, as we commemorate the band of colonists who rose up in revolt against those pesky, tea-taxing Brits.

Despite what the Declaration of Independence says, not all "Americans" are created equal. It's a word that, on TV, can mean a lot of things — or not much at all.

Sometimes, it's used to lend an instant dose of gravitas to a series that purports to say something about our national identity (and perhaps wants to win some Emmys). Other times, it suggests something more middle-of-the-road and generically relatable. Occasionally, it applies to an Americanized version of a foreign series. And it often means mega-producer Ryan Murphy was involved.

Here, we’ve listed some (but by no means all— there are a lot) of TV’s various “Americans” and broken down what is — or isn’t — uniquely American about them.

"The Americans"

Synopsis: This acclaimed (and ironically titled) FX drama, set in the waning days of the Cold War, follows a pair of killer Soviet spies living undercover as a mild-mannered northern Virginia couple.

What's American about it: Patriotic zeal; suburban ennui; big hair.

Rating: 3 flags

Associated Press Sarah Paulson portrays Marcia Clark and Sterling K. Brown portrays Christopher Darden in a scene from "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," a 10-part series that debuted on FX in February 2016. Sarah Paulson portrays Marcia Clark and Sterling K. Brown portrays Christopher Darden in a scene from "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," a 10-part series that debuted on FX in February 2016. (Associated Press)

"The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Synopsis: One of last year's big Emmy winners, this limited series from executive producer Ryan Murphy turned the tabloid spectacle of the O.J. Simpson murder trial into high art.

What's American about it: Racial strife, murder, celebrity, sexism, football, TV news run amok. Basically, all of it.

Rating: 4 flags

Jan Thijs/Starz via AP Ian McShane and Cloris Leachman in a scene from Starz's "American Gods." Ian McShane and Cloris Leachman in a scene from Starz's "American Gods." (Jan Thijs/Starz via AP)

"American Gods"

Synopsis: Based on the fantasy novel by geek king Neil Gaiman, this trippy Starz drama, which recently concluded its first season, follows the battle between the Old Gods, brought to the U.S. by generations of immigrants, as they battle for supremacy with New Gods, like Media and Technology.

What's American about it: Religion; the immigrant experience; the fight for cultural supremacy in a homogeneous society; the open road.

Rating: 3 flags

Nicole Wilder / ABC ABC's "American Crime" stars Benito Martinez as Luis Salazar. ABC's "American Crime" stars Benito Martinez as Luis Salazar. (Nicole Wilder / ABC)

"American Crime"

Synopsis: In each of its three seasons on ABC, John Ridley's ambitious (and recently canceled) anthology series told a complex tale of race, class, gender and the criminal justice system.

What's American about it: The problems of race, class, gender and the criminal justice system.

Rating: 4 flags

Adam Taylor / ABC Katy Mixon (right) stars in the ABC sitcom "American Housewife." Katy Mixon (right) stars in the ABC sitcom "American Housewife." (Adam Taylor / ABC)

"American Housewife"

Synopsis: Originally titled "The Second Fattest Housewife in Westport" this ABC sitcom chronicles the struggles an average-bodied, middle-class mom with oddball kids living in an enclave of wealthy, stick-thin yoga enthusiasts.

What's American about it?: Class anxiety; the pressure to be perfect.

Rating: 2 flags

Fox "American Dad!" "American Dad!" (Fox)

"American Dad!"

Synopsis: Launched on Fox and now airing on TBS, this long-running animated series, co-created by Seth MacFarlane, centers on Stan Smith, a lantern-jawed CIA agent living in the burbs with his wife, kids, a talking goldfish and an alien.

What's American about it?: Jokes about Area 51; the archetypal sitcom setup lurking beneath all the irreverent potty humor.

Rating: 2 flags

History Channel Mike Wolf, left, and Frank Fritz of "American Pickers." Mike Wolf, left, and Frank Fritz of "American Pickers." (History Channel)

"American Pickers"

Synopsis: In this long-running History Channel reality show, a pair of antique collectors trek across the country acquiring an eclectic array of (hopefully valuable) junk from various eccentrics.

What's American about it: Dreams of turning a quick buck; all that driving.

Rating: 3 Flags

History Channel "American Ripper" "American Ripper" (History Channel)

"American Ripper"

Synopsis: The latest in a thriving subgenre of TV documentaries about Jack the Ripper, this eight-part History series makes the case that H.H. Holmes, thought to be America’s first serial killer, was also behind the brutal murders that terrorized London in the late 1800s.

What's American about it?: Jack the Ripper. Maybe.

Rating: 1 flag

Kevin Winter / Getty Images "American Idol" judges Randy Jackson, left, Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell in 2008 on FOX. "American Idol" judges Randy Jackson, left, Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell in 2008 on FOX. (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

"American Idol"

Synopsis: Wannabe pop stars face the mercy of celebrity judges in this trailblazing reality competition, being resurrected by ABC in the 2017-18 season.

What's American about it: Product placement; voting; the allure of a rags-to-riches narrative.

Rating: 3 flags

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times Scott Willson competes on the obstacle course for the NBC production of "American Ninja Warrior" at Universal Studios. Scott Willson competes on the obstacle course for the NBC production of "American Ninja Warrior" at Universal Studios. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

"American Ninja Warrior"

Synopsis: Based on a Japanese format, this reality show is a summer favorite on NBC featuring amateur jocks who compete in a series of elaborate obstacle courses in hopes of winning a million-dollar prize.

What's American about it: The competitors

Rating: 2 flags

Matt Klitscher Matt Whelan as Hugh Hefner in "American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story." Matt Whelan as Hugh Hefner in "American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story." (Matt Klitscher)

"American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story”

Synopsis: Laden with reenactments, this 10-part documentary series on Amazon paints a flattering portrait of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner (and was made with his participation).

What's American about it: The lionization of a self-made man from the Midwest who questioned American puritanism, created an empire built on busty blonds and helped kick-start the Sexual Revolution.

Rating: 3 flags

Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times Veteran actor Stacy Keach narrates CNBC's "American Greed." Veteran actor Stacy Keach narrates CNBC's "American Greed." (Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times)

"American Greed"

Synopsis: Airing on CNBC since 2007, this documentary series narrated by actor Stacy Keach recounts high-profile cases of white-collar crime and financial chicanery, from Ponzi schemes to insurance fraud.

What's American about it: Voracious capitalism.

Rating: 3 flags

Suzanne Tenner/FX Kathy Bates, left, stars as Iris, and Denis O'Hare is Liz Taylor on "American Horror Story: Hotel." Kathy Bates, left, stars as Iris, and Denis O'Hare is Liz Taylor on "American Horror Story: Hotel." (Suzanne Tenner/FX)

"American Horror Story"