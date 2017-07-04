Putting the 'American' in American TV

What's as American as baseball, mom, and apple pie? TV shows with "American" in the title.
In recent seasons, the adjective has become more ubiquitous on TV than shows hosted by Chris Hardwick.
So just what makes a show American? It’s a question worth contemplating this Fourth of July, as we commemorate the band of colonists who rose up in revolt against those pesky, tea-taxing Brits.
Despite what the Declaration of Independence says, not all "Americans" are created equal. It's a word that, on TV, can mean a lot of things — or not much at all.
Sometimes, it's used to lend an instant dose of gravitas to a series that purports to say something about our national identity (and perhaps wants to win some Emmys). Other times, it suggests something more middle-of-the-road and generically relatable. Occasionally, it applies to an Americanized version of a foreign series. And it often means mega-producer Ryan Murphy was involved.
Here, we’ve listed some (but by no means all— there are a lot) of TV’s various “Americans” and broken down what is — or isn’t — uniquely American about them.
"The Americans"
Synopsis: This acclaimed (and ironically titled) FX drama, set in the waning days of the Cold War, follows a pair of killer Soviet spies living undercover as a mild-mannered northern Virginia couple.
What's American about it: Patriotic zeal; suburban ennui; big hair.
Rating: 3 flags
"The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
Synopsis: One of last year's big Emmy winners, this limited series from executive producer Ryan Murphy turned the tabloid spectacle of the O.J. Simpson murder trial into high art.
What's American about it: Racial strife, murder, celebrity, sexism, football, TV news run amok. Basically, all of it.
Rating: 4 flags
"American Gods"
Synopsis: Based on the fantasy novel by geek king Neil Gaiman, this trippy Starz drama, which recently concluded its first season, follows the battle between the Old Gods, brought to the U.S. by generations of immigrants, as they battle for supremacy with New Gods, like Media and Technology.
What's American about it: Religion; the immigrant experience; the fight for cultural supremacy in a homogeneous society; the open road.
Rating: 3 flags
"American Crime"
Synopsis: In each of its three seasons on ABC, John Ridley's ambitious (and recently canceled) anthology series told a complex tale of race, class, gender and the criminal justice system.
What's American about it: The problems of race, class, gender and the criminal justice system.
Rating: 4 flags
"American Housewife"
Synopsis: Originally titled "The Second Fattest Housewife in Westport" this ABC sitcom chronicles the struggles an average-bodied, middle-class mom with oddball kids living in an enclave of wealthy, stick-thin yoga enthusiasts.
What's American about it?: Class anxiety; the pressure to be perfect.
Rating: 2 flags
"American Dad!"
Synopsis: Launched on Fox and now airing on TBS, this long-running animated series, co-created by Seth MacFarlane, centers on Stan Smith, a lantern-jawed CIA agent living in the burbs with his wife, kids, a talking goldfish and an alien.
What's American about it?: Jokes about Area 51; the archetypal sitcom setup lurking beneath all the irreverent potty humor.
Rating: 2 flags
"American Pickers"
Synopsis: In this long-running History Channel reality show, a pair of antique collectors trek across the country acquiring an eclectic array of (hopefully valuable) junk from various eccentrics.
What's American about it: Dreams of turning a quick buck; all that driving.
Rating: 3 Flags
"American Ripper"
Synopsis: The latest in a thriving subgenre of TV documentaries about Jack the Ripper, this eight-part History series makes the case that H.H. Holmes, thought to be America’s first serial killer, was also behind the brutal murders that terrorized London in the late 1800s.
What's American about it?: Jack the Ripper. Maybe.
Rating: 1 flag
"American Idol"
Synopsis: Wannabe pop stars face the mercy of celebrity judges in this trailblazing reality competition, being resurrected by ABC in the 2017-18 season.
What's American about it: Product placement; voting; the allure of a rags-to-riches narrative.
Rating: 3 flags
"American Ninja Warrior"
Synopsis: Based on a Japanese format, this reality show is a summer favorite on NBC featuring amateur jocks who compete in a series of elaborate obstacle courses in hopes of winning a million-dollar prize.
What's American about it: The competitors
Rating: 2 flags
"American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story”
Synopsis: Laden with reenactments, this 10-part documentary series on Amazon paints a flattering portrait of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner (and was made with his participation).
What's American about it: The lionization of a self-made man from the Midwest who questioned American puritanism, created an empire built on busty blonds and helped kick-start the Sexual Revolution.
Rating: 3 flags
"American Greed"
Synopsis: Airing on CNBC since 2007, this documentary series narrated by actor Stacy Keach recounts high-profile cases of white-collar crime and financial chicanery, from Ponzi schemes to insurance fraud.
What's American about it: Voracious capitalism.
Rating: 3 flags
"American Horror Story"
Synopsis: Each season of Ryan Murphy's popular anthology series tells a dark, supernatural tale, some drawn from real life, and is set in a distinct American locale.
What's American about it: Our national love of a good scare; seasons built around harrowing events in American history, like the Salem Witch Trials and the 2016 election.
Rating: 3 flags
"American Epic"
Synopsis: From executive producers Robert Redford, Jack White and T Bone Burnett, this PBS documentary traces the roots of American music, focusing on the 1920s when scouts traveled the country to search for new talent and record distinct regional genres.
What's American about it: Blues, gospel, folk and country.
Rating: 4 flags
"Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later"
Synopsis: A sequel to both the 2001 cult comedy and the 2015 Netflix series revival, spoofs of hormonal teen comedies like "Porky's," the latest installment in the franchise, premiering Aug. 4, checks in on the counselors of Camp Firewood as full-blown adults in 1991.
What's American about it: Camp!
Rating: 2 flags
"American Masters"
Synopsis: The grandaddy of all current "American" shows, this public TV staple, on the air since 1986, profiles noteworthy actors, filmmakers, writers, dancers, musicians and artists.
What's American about it: The varied lives of the artists, who range from Merle Haggard to Maya Angelou to Martha Graham
Rating: 4 flags
"American Experience"
Synopsis: Wanna learn more about the Donner Party? The Amish? The Stonewall Uprising? Since 1988, this award-winning PBS series has been the go-to for fascinating documentaries about significant people, events and movements in the country’s history.
What's American about it: Pretty much everything.
Rating: 4 flags
“The Great American Baking Show”
Synopsis: The country’s best amateur bakers compete against one another in this ABC spinoff of the hugely popular “Great British Baking Show.” Beloved British food writer Mary Berry, a star of the original series, helps judge the buttery confections.
What’s American about it: The apple pie, of course.
Rating: 2 flags
