Alicia Silverstone is that ’70s  ‘American Woman’

We first meet Steve coming home to find Rep. Bella Abzug — look her up, kids — on TV, giving a speech about equal pay for women. "Do you understand what she's talking about?" he asks Bonnie, drawing a target on his forehead. "'Cause I sure don't." It is possible they have made his character a little too awful; by the end of the first episode, he seems useless, and everything he has to say we can either take as witless male chauvinism ("This isn't a democracy; it's a marriage") or a self-protective lie.