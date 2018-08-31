Fans to the rescue: The Aquabats crowdfund a revival

"To play shows on weekends occasionally has been doable,” said Jacobs, “but it's like Eaglebones [Ian Fowles] says in one of the mini-episodes, 'It's part time, all the time.' The TV show was the last time we were doing the Aquabats full time, but in between seasons, it was really tough for the guys to go back to their jobs -- like, Crash [Chad Larson], he's an electrician, he would have to leave a company to do the show and then when the season was up couldn't find another company that would hire him. It's been long enough that everyone pretty much has solid jobs; all the guys have families now. But we all want to do this – that's why we’re putting it back in the hands of the fans: 'Hey, guys, as much as we can raise together, that's as much as we can give.'"