Blaming Trump and his 'baggage,' Schwarzenegger bails on 'Celebrity Apprentice'

The first post-Donald Trump iteration of “The Celebrity Apprentice” needs a new star. Arnold Schwarzenegger announced Friday that he will not be returning to the show.

The unscripted series, which still counts President Trump as an executive producer, had flagged in the ratings in its first season without its former star. That had not gone unnoticed by the president, who noted during a prayer breakfast event last month that the series’ ratings had “been a total disaster.” Trump then added with a laugh, “I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can, for those ratings.”

The series didn’t exactly roar out of the gate when it debuted on Jan. 2, just a few weeks before Trump’s inauguration. It premiered with just under 5 million viewers, which marked a 27% drop from the previous season under Trump. The season finale, which aired on Feb. 13, finished last in its time slot among the four major broadcast networks.

The ratings difficulties were not lost on Schwarzenegger, who cited Trump as a reason for the show’s decline in viewers.

“When people found out Trump was still involved as executive producer and was still receiving money from the show, then half the people [started] boycotting it,” he told Empire magazine.

“I loved every second of working with NBC and [series creator] Mark Burnett,” the former California governor said in a statement. “I would absolutely work with all of them again on a show that doesn’t have this baggage.”

Plans for the next season of the reality TV franchise have yet to be announced.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption The Oscars red carpet in two minutes Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Caption The Oscars red carpet in two minutes Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Caption Watch the Oscars' shocking best picture mix-up "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after a botched announcement threw the ceremony into chaos. "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after a botched announcement threw the ceremony into chaos. Caption Why the Oscars still matter: Academy Awards attendees weigh in Staff writer Tre'vell Anderson asks 2017 Academy Awards ceremony attendees to discuss the significance of the Oscars. Staff writer Tre'vell Anderson asks 2017 Academy Awards ceremony attendees to discuss the significance of the Oscars. Caption Red Carpet time-lapse video A time-lapse video of the Oscars red carpet. A time-lapse video of the Oscars red carpet. Caption On the Oscars red carpet, Barry Jenkins on why film matters WATCH: Barry Jenkins, writer and director of "Moonlight," on the red carpet at the 2017 Academy Awards. "Everyone looks to the filmmaking community to reflect the world we live in," he said. And after the Oscars? "I'm going to Mexico," he said. "I'm going to the Yucatan." WATCH: Barry Jenkins, writer and director of "Moonlight," on the red carpet at the 2017 Academy Awards. "Everyone looks to the filmmaking community to reflect the world we live in," he said. And after the Oscars? "I'm going to Mexico," he said. "I'm going to the Yucatan."

chris.barton@latimes.com

Twitter: @chrisbarton

ALSO

'Pray for Arnold': Trump keeps trashing 'Apprentice' ratings, but are they really that bad?

Patrick Stewart seeking U.S. citizenship: 'Maybe it's the only good thing as a result of this election'

Trump's border wall may be controversial, but some Southern California firms want to build it

Judd Apatow and Pete Holmes get real about comedy in HBO series 'Crashing’

George Clooney: If you think about it, Trump is a Hollywood elitist