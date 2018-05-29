The return of the return of 'Arrested Development,' still funny after all these years

It is a devilish contraption, a finely worked out farce that marshals the classic tools of mistaken identities, misheard statements, cross purposes, backfiring deceptions and a desire for sex into a modern serial sitcom. With the exception of Michael and George-Michael, whose attempts to be bad go awry as reliably as his attempts to do good, the Bluths are variously dishonest, deluded, incorrigible and incompetent; one of them is typically trying to get even with another one of them, or all of them — though they are not without feelings and a need to be loved. Usually, one of them is imprisoned, or in disguise, or being impersonated by someone else. In one of the new season's best conceits, Michael's niece Maeby is hiding out as an old Jewish woman in a fancy retirement home.