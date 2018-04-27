The creators of 'Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie' on remaking America's doll just before #MeToo

Nevins got the idea to make the film after a friend who worked at Mattel kept telling her "how excited she was to go to work everyday because she was with a bunch of really strong, interesting women, debating who Barbie should be for the next generation," said Nevins. "Her work meant puzzling through who we are right now, where we've come from and where we should be going as women, what we should be inspiring girls to be and do. That in itself seemed to me a really interesting way to look at womanhood today."