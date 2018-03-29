Can NBC and USA make the Beverly Hills Dog Show an Easter viewing tradition?

The fervor in February over the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Fox and the 30 million viewers who watch the 16-year-old National Dog Show on Thanksgiving on NBC are evidence enough that Americans can agree on one thing — dogs. With a pet in nearly 70% of U.S. households, we're clearly a nation that will freely lavish attention, affection and cash on our furry family members — nearly $70 billion according to the American Pet Products Assn. And though cat lovers will protest, dogs are the most popular.