Bill Cosby sex assault allegations and charges
Prosecutors say Bill Cosby engaged in a pattern of sexually abusive behavior
Bill Cosby is a serial abuser who leveraged his power and paternal appeal to drug and sexually assault women across many years and cities, prosecutors alleged in court Tuesday. The Montgomery County district attorney hopes to convince a judge that 13 women who’ve accused Cosby of abuse should be...
Prosecutor says Bill Cosby's lawyers are trying to intimidate 13 women who want to testify against him
From the moment sexual assault charges were filed against Bill Cosby in December, the case became a touchstone for the dozens of other instances in which women say they were attacked by the entertainer. On Wednesday, with Cosby present, the issue of how to view those alleged victims exploded in...
Bill Cosby's lawyer pleads to suppress testimony in which the comedian spoke of giving drugs to women before sex
Last year the public learned that Bill Cosby admitted he regularly bought Quaaludes for women he wanted to have sex with. Will a jury get to hear about it too? Lawyers in the Bill Cosby sexual assault case spent Tuesday morning arguing whether a deposition the comedian gave in a 2005 civil proceeding...
Bill Cosby seeks to have sexual assault charges dropped, citing prejudice and bias
Bill Cosby’s lawyers have launched their most comprehensive effort to date to have the sexual assault charges against him dropped, arguing that various factors “created a perfect storm of prejudice, bias, and delay” that requires the dismissal of the charges against the entertainer. The motion,...
D.A. seeks to have 13 women testify against Bill Cosby in courtroom showdown
In a move that would set up a dramatic courtroom showdown between Bill Cosby and his accusers, 13 women who say the entertainer sexually assaulted them could be allowed to take the stand against him in a criminal trial. Cosby has been charged with three counts of sexual assault stemming from a...
Bill Cosby's accuser does not have to testify before trial, judge rules
In a rebuff to Bill Cosby, a judge has ruled that the entertainer’s accuser won’t have to take the stand before Cosby’s trial on sexual assault charges begins. The ruling streamlines the process by which Cosby’s case will reach a trial and limits the opportunity for the defense to garner information...
Bill Cosby: A 50-year chronicle of accusations and accomplishments
More than 40 women have come forward to publicly accuse Bill Cosby, 78, of assaulting them over the last 40 years, and most of them said they were drugged. A judge ruled on May 24 that prosecutors had sufficient evidence to bring Cosby to trial on accusations he drugged and assaulted a woman in...
New Hampshire woman drops defamation suit against Bill Cosby
A 72-year-old New Hampshire woman who says Bill Cosby raped her in 1965 withdrew her civil defamation lawsuit against the comedian on Friday, a day after a federal judge had allowed the case to move forward. Kristina Ruehli's lawyer told the Associated Press her client had decided not to pursue...
Bill Cosby loses bid to throw out sexual battery lawsuit involving Playboy Mansion
A Los Angeles judge has rejected a bid by Bill Cosby to dismiss a molestation lawsuit brought by a Riverside woman who accused the entertainer of sexually assaulting her when she was 15, according to her lawyer. Judy Huth's lawsuit alleges that Cosby gave her alcohol and then sexually abused her...
New York judge rejects Bill Cosby's 'fishing expedition' to get journalists' notes
A New York judge has rejected what he calls Bill Cosby's "fishing expedition" to get journalists' notes, film and audio to fight a defamation lawsuit filed against him by seven women. Federal Judge Paul Gardephe said in Tuesday's ruling that Cosby's request to force New York Magazine to turn over...