Bill Maher flunks history during free speech debate with head of Breitbart News

Among the most admirable and reliable qualities of Bill Maher, the host of HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher,” are his pointed intellect and relentless attention to detail. The man really does his homework.

At least he did before Friday.

In a segment on free speech, Maher demonstrated a remarkable and troubling lack of preparedness when he and Breitbart News Network editor in chief Alex Marlow discussed how Delta Air Lines and Bank of America pulled corporate funding from the New York Public Theater’s Shakespeare in the Park production of “Julius Ceasar,” in which a Caesar clearly modeled after President Trump is brutally stabbed and assassinated.

The right-wing Breitbart News raised the first loud outcry with a headline “’Trump' stabbed to death in Central Park Performance of 'Julius Caesar.” Fox News also expressed outrage.

On “Real Time,” Maher said he understood the furor. “If [President] Obama was Julius Caesar and he got stabbed, I think liberals would be angry about that,” Maher said.

“Absolutely,” Marlow said. “It would be bedlam in the media.” He compared the staged killing to Kathy Griffin’s controversial in which she help up a bloody mock-up of Trump’s decapitated head.

“I really think they should not have Trump playing Julius Caesar and getting stabbed,” Maher said.

But supporters of the Public Theater have pointed out in the wake of the controversy that a 2012 production of "Julius Caesar" at Minneapolis' Guthrie Theater cast the tyrant as a tall, lanky African American with a resemblance to Barack Obama, and that sponsors of that venue, including Delta Air Lines, did not object.

Other theater historians say that past Caesars have resembled former Presidents Clinton, George W. Bush, Reagan and Lincoln.

CAPTION Justin Chang reviews 'Wonder Woman', directed by Patty Jenkins, starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis, and Ewen Bremner. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews 'Wonder Woman', directed by Patty Jenkins, starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis, and Ewen Bremner. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Justin Chang reviews 'Wonder Woman', directed by Patty Jenkins, starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis, and Ewen Bremner. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews 'Wonder Woman', directed by Patty Jenkins, starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis, and Ewen Bremner. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Justin Chang reviews 'Beatriz at Dinner', directed by Miguel Arteta, starring Salma Hayek, John Lithgow, Connie Britton, Jay Duplass, Amy Landecker, Chloë Sevigny, and David Warshofsky. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews 'Beatriz at Dinner', directed by Miguel Arteta, starring Salma Hayek, John Lithgow, Connie Britton, Jay Duplass, Amy Landecker, Chloë Sevigny, and David Warshofsky. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION “The Back 9: Golf and Zoning Policy in Los Angeles,” a mini-golf course designed by artist Rosten Woo, touches on a different issue related to zoning and development. “The Back 9: Golf and Zoning Policy in Los Angeles,” a mini-golf course designed by artist Rosten Woo, touches on a different issue related to zoning and development. CAPTION Steven Zeitchik, Justin Chang and Kenneth Turan are bringing us Cannes moments from the 70 years of the international film festival -- in 17-second increments (or thereabouts). Here, Zeitchik, with Chang behind the camera, recalls the time he wound up on a yacht with a future member of the Trump administration. Steven Zeitchik, Justin Chang and Kenneth Turan are bringing us Cannes moments from the 70 years of the international film festival -- in 17-second increments (or thereabouts). Here, Zeitchik, with Chang behind the camera, recalls the time he wound up on a yacht with a future member of the Trump administration. CAPTION Justin Chang reviews 'Alien: Covenant,' directed by Ridley Scott, starring Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demian Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, and Jussie Smollett. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews 'Alien: Covenant,' directed by Ridley Scott, starring Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demian Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, and Jussie Smollett. Video by Jason H. Neubert.

greg.braxton@latimes.com

Twitter:@GeBraxton