Review: 'The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco' brings the WWII code-breakers across the pond

“The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco” is the ITV and BBC streaming service’s first original series, and although the first four episodes available for review present a compelling murder mystery, the unique plot of cryptographers-turned-detectives isn’t unique anymore. That novel premise, and the nostalgic charm of the 2013 series, is hard to duplicate, especially since there’s been an abundance of other wonderfully crafted streaming series dramatizing the challenges of mid-century women and nonconformists, including “The Crown,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “A Very British Affair.” Reliving that post-war era doesn’t feel as fresh as it did when the first “Bletchley” aired on PBS.