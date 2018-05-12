'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' is not dead! NBC steps in for the save

"Ever since we sold this show to Fox I've regretted letting it get away, and it's high time it came back to its rightful home," NBC Entertainment boss Robert Greenblatt said in a statement. "Mike Schur, Dan Goor, and Andy Samberg grew up on NBC and we're all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and best cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy line-up. I speak for everyone at NBC, here's to the Nine-Nine!"