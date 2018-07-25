Review: In 'Burden of Truth,' 'Smallville' star Kristin Kreuk returns to the CW as a big city lawyer

Joanna, of whom her father says, "No filter, no conscience. God made you the perfect lawyer," will experience conflicts of her own, as one red herring swallows another, the town grows increasingly upset and our heroine comes to wonder whether there might be a good reason she gets punched in the face just for saying her name. (Millwood is painted as a place where people punch other people as a matter of course, but this is the only actual instance; it doesn’t really seem that bad a place.) Joanna, who has unquestioningly accepted her father’s bland explanation for their leaving town, even though it involved moving suddenly in the middle of night, is slow to ask why, and nobody else is in a rush to tell.