Review: Unhappy 'Camping' in a new comedy from Lena Dunham

These are all talented people in this thing (Bridget Everett is here, too, as the woman who runs the camp, and there are guest shots from Busy Philipps and Nicole Richie, glamping), and sometimes they have interesting things to do, and sometimes they are merely pleasant to watch, and sometimes, depending on what they have to say, less pleasant. Sometimes they are just people on a screen who will be gone soon. But these conditions change rapidly, and if you are inclined to keep watching, you may see something you like before long. The rest you can duly note.