'Castle Rock' renewed for second season at Hulu

Hulu has renewed “Castle Rock,” its drama that pays tribute to the Stephen King universe, for a second season.
From creators Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason, the anthology drama is set in Castle Rock — the ill-fated fictional Maine town featured in such King works as “The Dead Zone” and “Cujo” — and weaves together characters and themes from King’s book catalog to present an original story.
The 10-episode first season revolved around Henry Deaver (André Holland of “Moonlight”), a death-row attorney who returns to his hometown after a mysterious young man (Bill Skarsgard) is found in a cage inside a hidden area of Shawshank State Penitentiary.
The series also stars Sissy Spacek, a veteran of the King world after making her breakthrough in 1976 as the title character in the big-screen adaptation of “Carrie.”
Although Hulu does not release ratings data, the nebulous details it did share about the show’s performance included:
- On the day of its premiere, “Castle Rock” became the most successful first-season Hulu Original launch in terms of consumption and reach.
- The series also has among the highest view-through rates for a Hulu Original in both its first and second weeks since launch.
The second season of the drama will also be set in Castle Rock, but will feature a new narrative and cast.