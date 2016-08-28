'CBS Sunday Morning' anchor Charles Osgood is saying goodbye

Charles Osgood, long-time anchor of “CBS Sunday Morning,” announced today that he plans to retire after 22 years leading the broadcast. His career spanning 45 years at CBS News will be celebrated during his final show on Sept. 25.

“For years now, people — even friends and family — have been asking me why I keep doing this considering my age — I am pushing 84,” he said on Sunday’s show. “It's just that it’s been such a joy doing it... It's been a great run, but after nearly 50 years at CBS... the time has come.”

He will continue as the host of his daily news commentaries radio show, “The Osgood File,” and will make occasional appearances on “CBS Sunday Morning.”

Osgood joined CBS News in 1971 and has served as an anchor and reporter for every news broadcast on the network including “CBS Morning News,” “CBS Evening News with Dan Rather” and “CBS Sunday Night News.”

In 1994, he took over “CBS Sunday Morning,” where his voice became “one of the most distinctive voices in broadcasting,” David Rhodes, CBS News president, said in a statement. Osgood, said Rhodes, was adept at “guiding each broadcast, making sure the words were just right, and being a calming, reassuring presence to our viewers.”

“His impeccable commitment to quality inspires all of us,” he said.

Under Osgood’s stewardship, “Sunday Morning” reached its highest audience levels in nearly three decades, and three times the broadcast was awarded a Daytime Emmy for outstanding morning program.

Top honors earned by Osgood include the Walter Cronkite Excellence in Journalism Award from Arizona State University, the George Foster Peabody Award and the National Assn. of Broadcasters Distinguished Service Award.

The 90-minute special edition of “CBS Sunday Morning” honoring Osgood will feature a look at the legendary broadcaster’s career and include surprise guests, interviews, comments from well-wishers and special performances.

