Review: Why ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ will have you pulling for Kiernan Shipka's conflicted teen witch

Like Harry Potter, who stepped into the world the year after the “Sabrina” sitcom debuted in 1996, Sabrina is an orphan, and the product of a mixed marriage. (Dad: magic; mom: not.) Even though only half-supernatural, she is a Chosen One, destined to obsess and outperform her opponents and remake the world. In “Sabrina” as in “Potter,” witchcraft is something you're born into, and go to a special school to refine, not a career just any interested person can choose. There are mean girls waiting at the academy, of course, whom she already knows by name: Prudence (Tati Gabrielle), Agatha (Adeline Rudolph) and Dorcas (Abigail Cowen).