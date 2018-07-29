TCA 2018: Producer Chuck Lorre avoids questions about Les Moonves allegations

Chuck Lorre came to the Television Critics Assn. press tour to promote his new Netflix comedy, “The Kominsky Method.” But reporters also wanted to know how Lorre, one of CBS’ most prominent producers with hits like “The Big Bang Theory” and “Mom,” felt about a bombshell report on sexual misconduct accusations against his boss, CBS Corp. chief Les Moonves.
Lorre’s appearance at the tour came less than 72 hours after the New Yorker published a story in which six women accused Moonves of misconduct dating back to the 1980s. Lorre was also asked about the importance of unsafe work environments during his session.
“What’s going on with CBS, let’s talk later,” Lorre said. “I don’t think this is the venue necessarily to discuss what’s going on there.”
On the topic of a safe work environment, Lorre referenced his own experiences with questionable work situations.
“I do think it’s important to have a safe working environment,” he said. “I’ve been in some unsafe environments in television… you can read about them. You can’t do good work in an unsafe environment. It has to be made safe for everyone…Why would anyone want to go to work if it’s not nurturing? You certainly can’t do good work if the environment doesn't support you… that should go without saying. It’s common courtesy and decency to take care of each other.”
Moonves on Friday said of the allegations: “I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances. Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected — and abided by the principle — that ‘no’ means ‘no,’ and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career.” CBS has said it will investigate the claims against Moonves.
Lorre has a deep relationship with the network. His catalog of shows on CBS includes past series “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike and Molly” and current comedies “The Big Bang Theory,” its hit spin-off “Young Sheldon” and “Mom,” all of which return in the fall.
“The Kominsky Method,” which will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 16, is a buddy comedy about aging that stars Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin.