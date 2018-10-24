Advertisement

CNN’s New York headquarters evacuated over suspicious package

By
Oct 24, 2018 | 9:25 AM
New York police officers depart from the Time Warner Center area on Wednesday. (Kevin Hagen / Associated Press)

CNN headquarters at the Time Warner Center in midtown Manhattan were evacuated Wednesday morning following the discovery of what was described as a “suspicious package” in the mailroom.

“We are working with authorities to determine the severity of the situation. The NYPD is on the scene and we are working closely with them to take every precaution,” CNN President Jeff Zucker said in an email circulated to employees of the cable news giant.

The incident at CNN happened as anchors Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow were on air discussing news of the “potential explosive devices” addressed to liberal philanthropist George Soros, former President Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. They later reported from outside CNN’s headquarters at Columbus Circle.

The Time Warner Center, located at the southwest corner of Central Park, is home to CNN as well as a number of retail stores, high-end restaurants and residences.
