Hosting the first Emmys of the #MeToo era, Colin Jost and Michael Che have a lot to prove

While the duo is not as well-known as their predecessors, NBC is betting the resurgent popularity of “SNL,” which is up for 21 Emmys this year, will help boost ratings — or at least stop the bleeding. Lorne Michaels, who’s reigned over the show for most of its 43-year history, will also executive produce the ceremony for the first time since 1988, and is expected to draw from the show’s deep bench of talented alumni.