Tiffany Haddish helps turn darkness into laughter at the Laugh Factory's Comedy Camp

“People are always looking at me like I’m a future testimony,” he went on, describing a woman who tried to get him to go to church. “She’s like, ‘God can show you the light.’ And I’m like, ’Well, I’m fine with being in the very capable hands of gas and electric,’ ” he says. He then described her efforts to reach out to him but stopped himself, saying “I hate this joke,” before continuing with her attempt to rap. He might not have liked it, but the joke — a misdirection on a bad word — worked.