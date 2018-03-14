What the cancelation of shows like 'One Mississippi' and 'I Love Dick' may portend for the future

Television is a heartbreaker; it will kill what you love, and do it again and again. But there are plenty of fish in that sea, and plenty of seas, for that matter. The future is multifarious, many-platformed; the internet makes television, like punk rock before it, available to entrepreneurial outsiders with a work ethic and not necessarily a lot of money. You can put on a show in your uncle's barn, to use the old Hollywood formulation, and maybe some producer will bring it to Broadway, with fancier scenery and actual paychecks — in the way that "2 Dope Queens," the Jessica Williams-Phoebe Robinson podcast, was gussied up for a four-episode HBO run