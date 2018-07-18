With no 'Game of Thrones' or 'Avengers,' Comic-Con rolls on as studios race to fill the gap

As for explaining the absence of “Star Wars” and Marvel’s many-pronged “Avengers” franchise, Comic-Con’s strength as a platform has, to an extent, led companies that own the properties to focus on events over which they have more control. Both properties are owned by Disney, which pulled them out of Comic-Con in favor of D23 Expo, a biennial, fan-centric gathering the company has utilized in the past to, among other things, announce plans for “Star Wars” attractions at its theme parks.