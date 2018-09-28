Review: In Fox’s ‘The Cool Kids,’ old pros have a blast at the retirement home

Grier, Mull and Jordan have all worked steadily, even busily through the years. We are used to seeing them around; we know they’re good. But it is great to have Lawrence back. Her last scripted series was "Mama's Family," spun off from a "Carol Burnett Show" sketch, in which, oddly enough, she played a woman in her 60s, a character actually younger, but seemingly older than Lawrence is now. (She was 40 when the show ended in 1990.) She jumps back in here with an offhand confidence that's bracing on its own; but she's got comedy skills and chops and makes a character with few specifics to go on.