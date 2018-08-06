With 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' preparing for its swan song, here are 5 things to know about the final season

--Greg will be coming back, but he’ll look different: An original character of the series, Greg (first portrayed by Santino Fontana) was Josh’s best friend who eventually became one of Rebecca’s love interests before making his exit in the second season. In the final season, the character will be making a return. Except he’ll be played by Skylar Astin (“Pitch Perfect”). But this is less of a re-casting, and more of a reimagining, according to Bloom and Brosh McKenna.