Black actors make history with guest category sweep at Creative Arts Emmys

Ron Cephas Jones was recognized in the guest actor in a drama series category for his role as William Hill on NBC's "This Is Us," and Samira Wiley won the guest actress in a drama series award for her role as Moira on Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale." Comedians Tiffany Haddish and Katt Williams took home prizes in the guest actress and guest actor in a comedy series categories. She won for her "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig and he for his role as Willy in FX's "Atlanta."