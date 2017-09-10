'Westworld,' 'Saturday Night Live' and 'Stranger Things' are tops at Creative Arts Emmys

In July, HBO’s futuristic drama “Westworld” and NBC’s stalwart sketch show “Saturday Night Live” kicked off the 69th Primetime Emmys race with a leading 22 nominations apiece.

The shows are now tied for the number of Emmy wins following the Sunday portion of the Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, each taking a leading five awards over the weekend, matching the haul by Netflix’s retro drama “Stranger Things.”

Split over two nights this year, and presented at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the Creative Arts Emmys honor the technical and creative behind-the-scenes artists — from makeup and hairstyling to directing and sound editing — as well as several acting, program, short form and online categories that don’t make it to air on the prime-time Emmy awards.

“Westworld” nabbed trophies for sound mixing, special visual effects and hairstyling among others on Sunday. The quintet of awards for “Saturday Night Live,” handed out over the course of the two nights, included guest actor and actress for Dave Chappelle and Melissa McCarthy, respectively.

“Stranger Things” copped honors for, among others, sound editing and casting.

Other winners Sunday included Gerald McRaney for guest actor in a drama series for his turn on NBC’s “This is Us,” and guest actress in a drama series went to Alexis Bledel for her role in Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

HBO led the way in total wins with 19.

During the ceremony held on Saturday, Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary “13th” and Adult Swim’s animated favorite “Samurai Jack” were the big winners. each taking home four awards.

Among the wins for “13th” were documentary or nonfiction special and original music and lyrics for “Letter To The Free” to songwriters Common, Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins.

All four awards won by “Samurai Jack” were for individual achievement in animation and went to storyboard artist Bryan Andrews, production designer Scott Wills, character designer Craig Kellman and background designer Lou Romano.

Taking three awards apiece were “RuPaul’s Drag Race” — including one for reality show host to RuPaul Charles— “Hairspray Live!” and “Saturday Night Live.”

Other winners included A&E’s “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” for informational series or special, CBS’ “Carpool Karaoke: Primetime Special 2017” for variety special, and Meryl Streep for narrator in the Netflix documentary “Five Came Back: The Price of Victory.”

In all, more than 80 awards were announced over the two nights.

A full list of this weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys winners can be found at Emmys.com.

Both nights were recorded and will be packaged for broadcast on FXX on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards air Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. Pacific on CBS.

sarah.rodman@latimes.com

Twitter: @SarahARodman

UPDATES:

10:40 p.m.: This article was updated to include the winners from Sunday night’s ceremonies.

This article was originally published at 9:20 p.m., Sept. 9.