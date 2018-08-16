Matt Groening, Eric Andre and Abbi Jacobson on the charms of 'Disenchantment'

"I think that Bean and Luci and Elfo have soul,” Groening said. “I attribute that partly to the simplicity of the design, but also to you guys,” indicating the actors across the table. “They feel emotionally real. There’s a tendency in cartoons, especially children’s cartoons, to hit the ceiling of emotion over and over again. And it was fun to be able to vary the pace, to have quiet. We generally try to get the perfect performance, and it was so much fun to allow characters to stammer and stumble over their words and leave it in.”