Review: 'Doctor Who' returns in thrilling fashion with the wonderful Jodie Whittaker

It's a big step in the life of the series, which also installs Chris Chibnall, formerly the head writer of the “Who”-spun “Torchwood,” as its new showrunner. And yet it is very much like all such steps before it: One actor passes the role to another; the Doctor — a Time Lord from the planet Gallifrey — takes on a new form and personality, which is not entirely distinct from his, now her, preceding selves. Thus has it been since an ailing William Hartnell, who played the First Doctor, transformed into Patrick Troughton, Doctor Two, back in 1966 — an invention mothered by necessity.