Emmy nominations: Expect 'Handmaid's Tale' and 'Atlanta'

I’d love to root for something new — a show that hasn’t been nominated or won before, or perhaps a series that just debuted — but nothing on television beats the second season of Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” This year, the dark drama stretched its dystopian narrative beyond the Margaret Atwood novel from which it was adapted and hit even closer to the bone in its themes of subjugation, authoritarianism and religious persecution. All that, and it also managed to make a tune covered by the Bay City Rollers sound meaningful. Close behind, however, are other shows familiar to the Emmys where women ruled: “Game of Thrones” and “The Crown.” And if the world were turned upside down? “Stranger Things.”