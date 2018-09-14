Here's how to watch — and everything else to know about — Monday's Emmy Awards

The Television Academy is hosting the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, and we have all the pertinent details to prime you for television’s biggest night. Let’s start with the basics.

What time does the show start? And on what channel?

The ceremony will broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. Pacific. You can thank — or blame — the peacock network’s Sunday Night Football franchise for bumping the show from its usual Sunday time slot.

Red-carpet coverage on the network begins at 4:30 p.m. Pacific.

Digitally, NBC will provide insider access to Emmy viewers with pre- and post-show streaming programs and “Backstage Live!, the academy’s companion program that will stream on Emmys.com and on the TV Academy's Facebook page. Digital programming begins at 3 p.m. Pacific, when PeopleTV streams the live red carpet pre-show.

Who is hosting?

“Saturday Night Live” stars Michael Che and Colin Jost will cohost the ceremony, taking over duties from Stephen Colbert, who handled last year’s duties.

The duo cohost “SNL’s” venerable “Weekend Update” segment and serve as head writers on the long-running NBC series, which is up for 21 awards this year. The telecast will be executive produced by Lorne Michaels and most of the “SNL” crew will serve on Che and Josts’s writing staff.

“I probably won’t have a clue about what I’m going to say until about 30 minutes before we go to air,” Che told The Times last month. “I haven’t heard any guidelines yet, but I don’t know that it matters anyway.”

The two plan to keep things moving — and keep them light — because they’re convinced that most award ceremonies are “way too self-serious and focused on things that 99% of the country doesn’t care about.”

For a taste of that nonserious flavor, check out the faux ads they made below.

Who are the nominees?

HBO’s sprawling epic “Game of Thrones” returned this year with a stunning 22 nominations, including for drama, after missing the eligibility window for the ceremony last year. Another HBO drama, “Westworld,” followed closely behind with 21 nominations, and last year’s big winner, Hulu ’s harrowing dystopian drama “The Handmaid’s Tale,” drew 20 nominations this year.

All three series are up for the drama prize, along with Netflix’s royal drama “The Crown,” FX’s spy thriller “The Americans,” Netflix’s sci-fi homage “Stranger Things” and NBC’s tear-jerking family drama “This Is Us.”

On the comedy side, “Saturday Night Live,” “Atlanta” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” were tops with 21, 16 and 14 nominations, respectively.

FX’s “Atlanta,” Amazon Prime’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” ABC’s “black-ish,” Netflix’s “GLOW” and the HBO comedies “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Barry,” “Silicon Valley” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” were nominated for comedy.

Showcasing the shift in TV-viewing habits, streaming giant Netflix nudged past HBO to top the nominations list with 112 nods, while HBO, the stalwart premium cable provider, earned 108. Trailing were broadcaster NBC, with 78 nominees, and cable network FX, with 50.

Cultural diversity appears to be at the forefront of this year’s show with performers of color and series produced and written by minorities scoring numerous nominations. “Atlanta,” “black-ish,” “This Is Us” and “Westworld” are among the series receiving big nods that spotlight people of color in major creative and acting roles.

Meanwhile, Sandra Oh made history in July as the first woman of Asian descent to earn an Emmy nomination for lead actress in a drama series for her work on “Killing Eve.” Her nomination comes after Donald Glover’s historic win last year as the first African American to win an Emmy for comedy direction.

SERIES NOMINEES Drama “The Americans”

"The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid's Tale”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

“Westworld” Comedy “Atlanta”

“Barry”

“black-ish”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“GLOW”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Silicon Valley”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Limited series “The Alienist”

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

“Genius: Picasso”

“Godless”

“Patrick Melrose” Variety talk series “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Late Show With James Corden”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

But didn’t they already give out awards last weekend?

Well, yes, they did. The Television Academy handed out most — but not all — of its awards at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys, which doled out prizes in more than 90 categories presented over two nights.

An edited broadcast of the ceremonies will air Saturday at 8 p.m. on FXX.

Samira Wiley, left, and Ron Cephas Jones took home Creative Arts Emmys for guest appearances. Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press

Spoiler alert! Saturday’s ceremony made history when, for the first time, all four guest-acting statues went to black actors: Samira Wiley, Ron Cephas Jones, Tiffany Haddish and Katt Williams.

The second ceremony focused on nonfiction, documentary, reality and variety categories. “Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert,” “Saturday Night Live” and “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” led the winning shows. Bourdain, the late chef and TV host, and Oscars producer Craig Zadan were both honored with posthumous Emmys.

And lest we forget, musicians John Legend, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber became EGOT winners as executive producers of “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” joining the lofty ranks of entertainers who have won at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award.

Click here for a full list of this year’s Creative Arts Emmy Award winners.

Predictions — we got ’em

Los Angeles Times resident awards expert Glenn Whipp says to expect “The Handmaid's Tale” to take home the top prize, another night full of “Atlanta” and big wins for “The Assassination of Gianni Versace.”

For more expert thoughts, head on over to Buzzmeter.

Who’s presenting?

A selection of past winners, current nominees and Hollywood glitterati will take the stage to announce each category’s winner. Here’s who you can expect to see:

Patricia Arquette

Alec Baldwin​

Eric Bana

Angela Bassett

Samantha Bee

Connie Britton

Rachel Brosnahan

Millie Bobby Brown

RuPaul Charles

Benicio Del Toro

Michael Douglas

Tina Fey

Claire Foy

Hannah Gadsby

Ilana Glazer

Kit Harington

Taraji P. Henson

Abbi Jacobson

Jimmy Kimmel

Kate McKinnon

Tracy Morgan

Elisabeth Moss

Bob Odenkirk

Sandra Oh​

Sarah Paulson

“Queer Eye” cast

Issa Rae

Andy Samberg

Matt Smith

Ben Stiller

Constance Wu