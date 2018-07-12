The Emmys will be full of color, as cultural diversity distinguishes major categories

Antonio Banderas received a nomination for lead actor in a limited series or movie for his portrayal of the iconic artist Pablo Picasso in NatGeo’s “Genius: Picasso.” Regina King, who won two consecutive Emmys for supporting actress in a limited series or movie for ABC’s anthology “American Crime,” has landed again in the category with Netflix’s “Seven Seconds,” in which she plays the anguished mother of a young boy who is killed in a mysterious auto accident.