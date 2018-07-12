Benedict Cumberbatch had a very English reaction to news of his sixth Emmy nomination

The physicality. It was very important to me that it wasn’t just one energy— that all the substances had their moments of screen time. But you see the struggle with the abuse of his cocktail of drugs in the first episode and later, sobriety being this dull, dead patch with him being haunted by fractured memories because he has yet to admit what happened. It is hard to be in a place that’s quite dull — to accept that and play that and change the tempo. It affected everything from vocalization to physical movement. I also had conversations with [St. Aubyn] about what he remembered and witnessed in others. Things would be described to me and I would play-act it, and fit it into my body, and manifest it. In a way it comes with a health warning because it’s pretty full-on despite the comedy in hiding. The two communities I was most keen to validate in my performance were those who suffered child abuse and those who suffered addiction. That head space [of trying to imagine being sexually abused] was the hardest. Being high or recovering and having delirium tremors — I had to sprain every muscle in my neck — but that was an easier place to go than putting oneself in the position of imagining that horror. And when you know you’re playing a veiled alter ego of the writer … I can’t speak highly enough about him as a human being and an extraordinarily gifted writer … it’s very upsetting.