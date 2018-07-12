Edgar Ramirez on his Emmy nod for portraying 'one of the most fascinating characters ever,' Gianni Versace

It’s a lack of knowledge. A lack of contact. That’s the internalized homophobia. It was almost a refusal that was, maybe not an angry, but was a total lack of knowledge that there was a gay culture out there. It’s not the same, today; but of course there’s a lot of work ahead of us and there’s an urgent need to protect the rights of individuals that have been [established] so far. Language is important, the rules of engagement are important, in order for us to coexist respecting and accepting each other. If we foster an environment where we’re allowed to discriminate, then words will be easily turned into action. We’ve seen that in the past. And that’s what’s worrisome.