Henry Winkler on his Emmy nod: 'I literally don’t have the words, and I surely will not use the word "awesome." '

It is fun because the teacher that I play is not a lot different from teachers I had in my own life when I was in drama school. He’s a combination of the men and women who have taught me, and who I have heard about and who I have researched, as well as what came out of my imagination. There are teachers — things they have said to me in 1968 — that are working [in me] at this moment. The good teacher will say something that is meaningful, and sometimes you don’t know that at the time — and then, all of a sudden five years later, you go, “Oh, my gosh, that’s what they meant.”