Samantha Bee talks Emmy noms and Ivanka Trump flap: 'I’m not afraid to court controversy'

Of course it’s really challenging. The frenzy is real — the speed of everything — but I have to say that I’m a part of feeding that frenzy myself. This is a reality of being in the public eye; it’s a reality of being an outspoken person now. It’s not a great feeling, but I can’t really be a person that’s railing against what’s happening in the culture now. It’s going to take me a long time to figure out how I feel about it. It’s a unique experience to have the president tweet about you — it unleashes winged creatures in a way that’s very unique. I didn’t relish it and I’m glad that individual event is behind me for sure, but I can’t imagine it won’t happen again because what I say is very challenging. It challenges the administration, and a lot of opinions about how things should work. This is the world we have chosen for ourselves. We have a laser focus on things that are important to us.